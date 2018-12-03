Dolly Parton Reveals Her Husband’s Jennifer Aniston Threesome Fantasy

Dolly Parton recently revealed a surprising fantasy which her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, has — and it involves Jennifer Aniston. Parton now hopes that the younger actress does not end up taking her man away.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, the 71-year-old country singer said that her husband, whom she’s been married to since 1996, has an extraordinary love for Jennifer Aniston, who stars in the new Netflix Original movie, Dumplin‘. The film is based on a book, by Julie Murphy, of the same name. Parton said that the novel was written about a girl who was inspired by her music.

Of the actress, Parton told Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I love her to death. My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” she admitted.

Until that point, the interview had certainly been rated PG, but Parton managed to up the steaminess level with her next shocking statement.

“You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome,” she revealed.

At that point in the interview, Fallon advised Parton’s husband to go to bed.

Of course, the singer — who wrote the music for the movie — assured the late night comedian that she was kidding about the threesome. Then, she revealed something that may be a bit too much information regarding Dean.

“I think he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” Parton quipped.

The playful Parton is well known to crack a few jokes, and the audience certainly appreciated her sense of humor.

As for Fallon? Well, he laughed so hard that he nearly fell out of his chair. Parton said that her husband would kill her after she made that comment. Fallon quickly brought the interview back onto a safer topic, and he thanked the country icon for being such a genuinely lovely woman.

After that, the show played a touching clip from the upcoming film — a scene wherein the heroine of the movie, Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) explained her love of Parton, and why she felt so strongly about the country music star.

Parton features in ten songs on the Dumplin‘ movie soundtrack, and six of those are re-recordings of the singer’s previously recorded music.

The movie, featuring Aniston’s acting and Parton’s music, debuts on Netflix — as well as in select theaters — on Friday, December 7.