Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Closer Than Ever Amid Feud Rumors, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feud rumors are running wild online. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are allegedly engaged in a heated royal family rivalry. However, sources claim that’s not the case at all.

According to a December 2 report by Hollywood Life, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are just fine amid claims that they’ve been at each other’s throats in recent weeks. Insiders tell the outlet that the pair are “good friends” — and that all is well in their sisterly relationship.

“There really is no truth at all to reports that Meghan and Kate are feuding, in fact they remain incredibly good friends and Kate is still a constant source of support and advice for Meghan,” the insider revealed.

The source went on to add that the only reason that Meghan and Prince Harry are planning to move out of Kensington Palace — and away from Kate and Prince William — is to have more privacy.

“The main reason Harry and Meghan want to move out of Kensington Palace is because they really want to enjoy a little more privacy once the baby arrives. Neither of them is keen on the baby being permanently in the spotlight, and living in the center of London makes that kind of inevitable really,” the insider dished.

It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry simply want to get out of the palace, and raise their growing family in the countryside comfort of Frogmore Cottage — where they will reportedly be moving in early 2019.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kate Middleton recently made an appearance in Leicester, where she greeted fans and had friendly chats with many of them.

In one video from a fan encounter, Kate is asked how her children are. She reveals that her kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months — are all doing well, and are looking forward to the Christmas holiday season.

She reveals that the kids have been singing holiday songs and getting inspired by Christmas trees going up around them, adding that she can’t believe how big her youngest son, Louis, is getting.

Middleton is then asked about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, which she calls very “special,” saying that she’s excited for her brother and sister-in-law. She goes on to say that she’s happy that her kids will be getting a new little cousin when Meghan and Harry welcome their first child this spring.

It seems that there is no bad blood between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle after all.