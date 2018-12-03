Lala Kent And Her ‘Man’ Randall Emmett Reunite For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Premiere, When Will They Wed?

Lala Kent recently arrived back home after a trip to Utah to see her family.

Lala Kent and her “man,” Randall Emmett, are back together after spending a few days apart as the Vanderpump Rules star enjoyed time with her family in Utah.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Kent took to her Instagram stories, where she shared several photos and videos of herself back home in Los Angeles, where Emmett appeared to pick her up from the airport.

“Home,” Kent wrote in the caption of her first video from the airport, which featured the reality star sitting inside her Rolls Royce.

In a second video, Kent confirmed her fiance Emmett was seated in the car alongside her.

During their time apart, Kent shared a number of photos and videos of herself in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was born, many of which featured her mother and brother. As fans may have heard, the aspiring actress tragically lost her father Kent Burningham earlier this year.

As Kent was in Utah, Emmett was also active on his Instagram page, where he posted a number of clips of himself and his two daughters, some of which included the girls decorating their Christmas trees.

Randall Emmett also posted a photo of Lala Kent during her trip and made it clear that he was looking forward to her being back at home in Los Angeles with him and his kids.

“Missing my baby,” he wrote in the caption of the photo below.

During an interview last week, Lala Kent told Us Weekly magazine that while she has not done much when it comes to planning for her upcoming wedding to Randall Emmett, she and her fiance have decided to aim for a 2020 wedding date.

Also during the interview, Kent admitted it was a bit of a transition when she finally stopped calling Emmett “man” and started to acknowledge him by name on Vanderpump Rules.

“After hiding him and his name for so long, it’s like when you start saying his actual name it’s almost like you’re speaking a Voldemort, like the name that shall not be spoken or whatever the hell the line is. It’s hard to not say his name when now my entire cast knows him and we’re all friends,” she explained. “What, I’m just expected to call him ‘my man’ and all of my cast members have to call him ‘your man.’ Like how lame is that?”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which airs on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.