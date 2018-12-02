Samsung Reportedly Uses Twitter For iPhone To Hype Galaxy Note 9 Display

New reports suggest that Samsung was using a competitor’s product — Twitter for iPhone — to promote a feature on its latest flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 9.

According to 9to5Mac, the post in question was shared on November 25 by the Samsung Nigeria Twitter account and first spotted over the weekend by tech blogger and reviewer Marques Brownlee, who retweeted a photo that showed the account in question using Twitter for iPhone to promote the Galaxy Note 9’s Super AMOLED display. 9to5Mac added that Samsung Nigeria reacted to Brownlee’s retweet by deleting the original tweet, and ultimately its entire Twitter account.

Prior to Samsung Nigeria’s apparent gaffe, another regional account had also been spotted using Twitter for iPhone to advertise the Galaxy Note 9’s display. Per 9to5Mac, Samsung’s Saudi Arabia account committed a similar slip-up earlier in November, though a quick Twitter search reveals that the account remained active despite the similar use of a competitor’s app to promote the feature in question.

“The iPhone XS Max’s 6.5-inch OLED display has generally been regarded as better than the Galaxy Note 9’s panel, making this tweet all the more awkward,” 9to5Mac added.

Going further back, Brownlee had also gone on Twitter in April to call out Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for allegedly using the iPhone’s Twitter app to promote the Huawei Mate 10 Pro as the company’s brand ambassador in the U.S. According to CNET, this was denied by Gadot in a statement she issued through her publicist, where the actress mentioned two Huawei products and emphasized their importance in her day-to-day life. Gadot also theorized in her statement to CNET that the confusion might have been a result of her publicity team inadvertently using an iPhone to post the video on her behalf.

“Some people have asked about my recent post with my new Huawei smartphone, and think I am using an iPhone. That’s simply not the case. I love my Huawei P20 and Mate 10 Pro. They are lifelines wherever I am in the world.”

As further noted by 9to5Mac, there have been a few other examples of celebrities or companies using the iPhone to promote products from rival phone makers, or, in an ironic twist, throw shade at Apple for one reason or another. These include LG France’s social media posts promoting the South Korea-based company’s Flex smartphone and calling out Apple for the “Bendgate” controversy in 2014, and Donald Trump’s apparent use of the iPhone to call for a boycott on Apple products in February 2016, just as he was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.