Megyn Kelly Gives First Interview Since Leaving NBC, Speaking To A Surprising Source

Megyn Kelly has stayed mostly out of the public eye since she and NBC split ways last month. Kelly departed the network quickly after a scandal erupted on the air during her NBC show, in which she talked about wearing blackface for Halloween.

Kelly was hired by NBC after leaving Fox News in a three-year, multi-million-dollar deal. Having been with the network for only about half of her contracted time, Kelly is still negotiating the final terms of her exit with the network, according to Yahoo.

And this week, she gave her first interview since all the fireworks erupted. This was inevitable. It’s Kelly’s choice of confidante that is somewhat surprising.

Megyn Kelly gave her exclusive first interview to the Daily Mail, a Britain-based tabloid.

Kelly didn’t discuss her parting of the ways with NBC in the interview. Rather, she talked about Christmas.

The former Fox News and NBC anchor spoke about childhood memories of the holiday, citing the movie her family currently likes to watch, her favorite Christmas carols, and the present she received as a girl that she liked the most. She even shared a touching story about her father’s death during Christmastime.

And it’s all moving, but seems incongruous. To not mention the NBC controversy is a pretty big oversight.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Just weeks ago, Kelly went on a Twitter rant against Daily Mail for taking photos of her and her husband in their home, and accused the publication of following her children to school.

So sitting down with them to give a glowing interview about Christmas just seems strange.

Kelly was quite abruptly let go from NBC, so quickly the network didn’t even have a replacement for her hour of their broadcast day at first. When she first disappeared from behind the desk, NBC ran a rerun of her show.

Her time slot is now being filled by Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin, according to People.

“What is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character,” Kelly said in late October.

Kelly disappeared in the media firestorm that erupted in the wake of her comments, despite giving an on-air apology for her remarks the next day, according to USA Today. It would be Kelly’s last with NBC.