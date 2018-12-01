Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, And Others React To George HW Bush’s Death

Former United States President George H.W. Bush on the field and holding a baseball before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
David J. Phillip / Getty Images
News

George Herbert Walker Bush has died at the age of 94. The Republican was the 41st president of the United States. His death on Friday, November 30, comes just seven months after his wife, Barbara Bush, died.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” his eldest child, former President George W. Bush, said in a statement released by family spokesman Jim McGrath, according to USA Today.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

As the news broke late Friday night, many politicians, actors, and notable public figures took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn’t unknown. He’s flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks,” tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.

“President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace,” stated Florida Senator Marco Rubio on Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness and sympathy that Laureen and I learn of the passing of the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush,” said Stephen Harper, Canada’s 22nd prime minister on Twitter.

“A conservative leader and deeply devoted family man, President George Bush Sr. leaves behind an incredible, enduring legacy. We mourn his loss with President George W. Bush, Governor Jeb Bush, their families and the people of the United States.”

“My heart aches knowing George Bush 41 has passed,” tweeted actress Goldie Hawn.

“An authentic caring human being who never hid his truth. He will always remind us 2 exemplify that wining will never be our legacy. His love for life and family will live on. RIP dear soul.”

“After 73 years of marriage… now George Bush Senior will be with his Barbara. RIP,” wrote singer and TV personality Carnie Wilson on Twitter.

“It is somewhat ironic that I just came offstage in Mesquite, TX, and found out that former President George Bush has died,” tweeted country singer Travis Tritt.

“I loved that man and was so fortunate to have known him and his family personally. My sincere condolences to the entire Bush family. God bless you all!”