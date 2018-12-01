Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, And Others React To George HW Bush’s Death

George Herbert Walker Bush has died at the age of 94. The Republican was the 41st president of the United States. His death on Friday, November 30, comes just seven months after his wife, Barbara Bush, died.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” his eldest child, former President George W. Bush, said in a statement released by family spokesman Jim McGrath, according to USA Today.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

As the news broke late Friday night, many politicians, actors, and notable public figures took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn’t unknown. He’s flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks,” tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

“President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace,” stated Florida Senator Marco Rubio on Twitter.

Spent a wonderful day at College Station back in 2011. George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your service sir. R.I.P. God bless pic.twitter.com/K4IGhd2hqD — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 1, 2018

“It is with deep sadness and sympathy that Laureen and I learn of the passing of the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush,” said Stephen Harper, Canada’s 22nd prime minister on Twitter.

“A conservative leader and deeply devoted family man, President George Bush Sr. leaves behind an incredible, enduring legacy. We mourn his loss with President George W. Bush, Governor Jeb Bush, their families and the people of the United States.”

Clare and I send our love & sympathy to the Bushes on the loss of Pres. George Bush. At a time when some argued for the quarantine of our @CovenantHouse kids with HIV & AIDS, George & Barbara Bush held them close. I hope those angels now welcome him home to the kingdom of God. pic.twitter.com/QctBp6YfJs — Kevin Ryan (@CovHousePrez) December 1, 2018

“My heart aches knowing George Bush 41 has passed,” tweeted actress Goldie Hawn.

“An authentic caring human being who never hid his truth. He will always remind us 2 exemplify that wining will never be our legacy. His love for life and family will live on. RIP dear soul.”

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

“After 73 years of marriage… now George Bush Senior will be with his Barbara. RIP,” wrote singer and TV personality Carnie Wilson on Twitter.

“We are a nation of communities… a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.” -George H. W. Bush Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cVmFnIi9HJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 1, 2018

“It is somewhat ironic that I just came offstage in Mesquite, TX, and found out that former President George Bush has died,” tweeted country singer Travis Tritt.