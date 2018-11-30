You’ll Never Be Able To Unsee Donald Trump Singing ‘Thank U, Next’

Donald Trump is perhaps one of the most parodied American leaders in history, but this latest YouTube video lampooning the president of the United States may haunt your days and nights for a long time.

Although Trump remarked he was “most thankful” for his own work for America this Thanksgiving, according to the Huffington Post, the president is perhaps even more thankful than he realizes for the music of Ariana Grande after an infamous YouTuber pieced together some of Trump’s speeches to mirror the lyrics of the pop singer’s number one hit.

Maestro Ziikos’ new spoof video, where the president appears to warble away to pop star Grande’s latest hit “Thank U, Next” just can’t be unseen after you watch it, so be forewarned.

Trump is currently in Buenos Aires for his second G20 summit, where he faces a high-stakes meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping. Trump hopes to lay the groundwork for a trade agreement with China or move forward with punishing new tariffs in the trade war, reported CNN.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri also met with Trump in Buenos Aires before the two leaders sat down for talks. Trump, outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also ceremonially signed a new trade deal to replace NAFTA during the summit, said CNN.

Despite all this presidential posturing, it is Trump’s lampooned take on Grande’s surprise hit single that’s the gift that keeps on giving.

The song, which dropped November 3, shows Ariana thanking her exes by name, one by one, making peace with her past as she prepares to face her future as a single woman, realizing that she needs only herself and her own happiness.

A series of behind-the-scenes clips shared by Grande and available on YouTube show Ariana fully embracing the four movies she’s paying homage: Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde.

In one, she reenacts the iconic scene with Elle Woods reading her law textbook on the lawn with her precious dog Bruiser by her side. In another, she cutely flirts while brushing her teeth, like Torrance and Cliff in Bring It On.

The behind-the-scenes video doesn’t include every image the singer has teased on her Instagram for the past several weeks. Still, it still gives fans a feel for some of the sets, including those for Legally Blonde, as well as the wedding scene from 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls where Grande plays ice queen Regina George.

The two videos are above, which do you enjoy more?