Carrie Underwood Is ‘So Pregnant’ She’s Wearing Hubby Mike Fisher’s Clothes

Country singer Carrie Underwood, due with her second child in January, is apparently outgrowing her closet thanks to her ever-stretching baby bump, and has taken to wearing her husband Mike Fisher’s clothes.

According to E News, Underwood took to Twitter to express her frustration with not being able to find clothes that fit her in the home stretch of her pregnancy.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so..,” the Jesus Take the Wheel singer tweeted, along with the hashtags, #pregnant, #myclothesdontfit, and #sorrybabe.

Underwood and her husband, Nashville Predator star Mike Fisher, announced they would be expecting baby number 2 (a boy) in August. The announcement came shortly before Underwood’s latest album release, Cry Pretty.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond. This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff,” E News reported.

Underwood revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she and Fisher had suffered three miscarriages in their eight year marriage. Though the heartbreaking loss made Underwood angry, she found strength in her family and through songwriting.

“I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No,” Underwood told CBS.

Additionally, Underwood suffered a pretty traumatic fall in 2017, which lead her to shy from the public eye until her injuries healed. The fall caused the singer to get more than 40 stitches on her face.

She went on to tell CBS that the experiences would be felt through her new music, as a few of the songs on Cry Pretty served as an outlet for Underwood to work through her trauma.

“I feel like there’s a lot of songs, there’s several songs on the album that came from that, you know, or I connect with in a totally different way because of those experiences that we went through. And they were hard.”

The country songstress will head out on her Cry Pretty 360 tour in May of next year, well after baby number 2 has arrived and is settled in, and will feature opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.