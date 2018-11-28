‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Summer’s New Challenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 29 brings a significant change for Summer, trouble for Arturo via Mia, and a big chance for Abby.

Summer (Hunter King) accepts a new challenge, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) conveyed Victor’s (Eric Braeden) job offer to Summer, and she took some time to think about it, but ultimately, Summer accepted the offer to mentor her to run the Mumbai office of Newman Enterprises.

Summer handed her resignation to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Phyllis ripped it up when she realized Summer wanted to quit to go work for her grandpa. Of course, Phyllis’s disapproval of the decision likely pushes Summer toward it even further towards leaving. Most of Summer’s choices lately have been specifically to hurt her mother, so why would this one be any different?

Speaking of Summer’s big opportunity with Newman, Abby (Melissa Ordway) hears about it and is nonplussed that her dad didn’t even think of her. While she certainly would not want to leave Genoa City and her romance with Arturo (Jason Canela) at this point, it still hurts that Victor didn’t consider her for the position. Although Abby should also realize that Victor may think her choosing to go with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to Dark Horse was a disloyal move, so perhaps choosing Summer over her was actually his “punishment.”

Phyllis does NOT want Summer working for Victor. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/geDQmnKdyr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 27, 2018

Ultimately, Abby still feels the need to prove herself in business among a family full of business successes. She sees some real estate that would be good if the area takes off, and she takes a big chance on it. Only time will tell if her risk pays off or causes her to fall flat on her face.

Finally, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) causes trouble with Arturo. Arturo was her first love, and she ended up sleeping with him after she married his brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), which cause major issues in her marriage. She showed up in Genoa City ostensibly to make up with Rey, but she’s also tried to come onto Arturo, which puts her true motivations in doubt.

Rey admitted he’s scared that she’s still interested in his brother, and even though Mia assured him she’s not, now she’s going around starting issues for Arturo. Mia especially doesn’t seem to like Abby, but Abby already managed to stand up to Arturo’s sister-in-law, which may have put a target on her back. Whatever Mia’s up to will likely be quite sneaky since she has an ax to grind.