‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Gets Grilled, Hope Gets Bad News

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of suspicion and accusations in Salem during the mid-week episodes.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some big storylines begin to unfold this week, and Gabi Hernandez will be at the heart of one of them.

DOOL viewers will see Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) grow very suspicious of Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Kayla will begin to question Gabi about her possible involvement in Abigail Devearaux Dimera’s (Kate Mansi) drugging.

Kayla prescribed Gabi the drugs that were found in Abigail’s system, so that is a huge red flag. Kayla will begin to grill Gabi in hopes of getting some info out of her and get some answers about Abby current situation.

Of course, viewers already know that Gabi is behind all of Abigail’s recent troubles as she’s been seeking revenge on her former best friend ever since Abby framed Gabi for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) while suffering from a split personality disorder.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) catch Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) kissing. Rafe will immediately call his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and spill the beans about Ciara and Ben’s new romance.

Of course, Hope will be angry that her daughter is getting too close to Ben, who is a confessed murderer. Of course, the couple got close after Ben saved Ciara’s life when she crashed her motorcycle. Ciara saw a new side of Ben during that time as he has gotten his mental illness under control with the help of medication and therapy.

Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will spend some time bonding with baby Charlotte. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Stefan believes that Charlotte is his daughter with Abigail. However, Gabi actually changed the DNA test results to reveal Stefan was the father, but in reality Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is the biological father of the baby girl.

Fans will also see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) confront Kayla Brady about setting her up. There is a lot of bad blood between many people in Salem, and Kayla is all about getting revenge on Stefan for what he did to her husband, Steve, but also has some bad feelings towards Kate as well.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.