Beth Chapman Fans Send Prayers Following Devastating Cancer News

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman have sent prayers to the gutsy former A&E star after learning she has undergone surgery in her ongoing battle against cancer.

Admirers of Chapman took to her Instagram after the former reality star posted a new image to social media.

The brave and strong reality star shared a photo of herself and husband Dog at the Mother of Cabrini shrine where she stated, “Needed this hike & super spiritual journey up the Mother of Cabrini Shrine. In the words of my good friend Quilly#stayhumblepray.”

In a statement to USA Today on November 28, attorney Andrew Brettler stated, “I can confirm that unfortunately, her cancer has returned. The doctors say it’s serious and are evaluating her treatment options. We’re all hoping for the best.”

Brettler also confirmed Chapman, 51, went into the hospital Tuesday where she endured an operation so a cancerous mass in her throat could be removed.

This is not the first time Chapman has dealt with the illness.

Duane “Dog” Chapman confirmed his wife’s 2017 stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post, stating “Thank you for your healing prayers and love for Beth during this difficult time.”

On New Year’s Day, Chapman wrote about her battle against the disease on Instagram.

“Prior to my surgery, I had no lines no wrinkles a perfect neck if you will. It has been very hard to look at this in the mirror, it serves as a constant reminder of something I’d love to forget,” she said of her scarring. “However some life lessons you should never forget only learn from them and learn to embrace them so today I reveal my worst battle scar and know that things will get better in #2018”

Fans showed their support for Chapman and her family as she faces the future.

“We need you healthy, @mrsdog4real. No one as smart and bada** as you. A very real inspiration for many of us. Our prayers are with you to lift you to God,” said one fan of the reality star.

Another commented “I have you in my prayers @mrsdog4real. You are one of the toughest and strongest women I have ever seen. Your faith and constitution will see you through. Stay strong and blessed in the love that surrounds you.”

Still, another admirer of the former reality star stated, “May God bring you strength for the healing, love for the pain and laughter for the recovery!”