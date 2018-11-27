Victoria Beckham Pays Homage To Spice Girls Past In New Video

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham paid homage to her Spice Girls past with a new video posted to her Instagram on November 24, where she revealed she is making a dramatic career shift by expanding her online presence even further with the debut of a YouTube channel.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the fashion designer and icon posted a video on her Instagram featuring journalist Derek Blasberg, showing the two catching up via a Q&A, as well as clips from Victoria Beckham fashion shows.

“At September’s LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08!” Beckham wrote in her caption, describing what her new channel will feature.

“Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB,” she wrote at the end of her post.

She also referenced her pop star past as she announced she would give fans “what they want, what they really, really want,” an homage to the band’s worldwide hit “Wannabe.”

Beckham joked that fans will also be able to see Blasberg “naked” on the channel and also noted that this venture “is a new chapter right now” for her and the brand.

At the end of the video, Blasberg asked the designer and mom of four to sign his T-shirt.

He was wearing the infamous Victoria Beckham T-shirt with the image of a white bag and the name of the brand written across it.

“I’ve had so many people tagging me on pictures of themselves coming out of bags,” Beckham quipped of the iconic image.

Beckham’s page on the video provider has so far attracted over 20,000 subscribers, who can enjoy previous catwalk shows, insights into her company, and beauty tutorials including “Red Carpet Ready Eyes,” “Festive Sparkle,” and “Victoria Beckham’s Take On Pink.”

The former singer has thrown herself into the fashion world, revealing in an interview with CNBC that her passion for her business is what keeps her motivated to continually strive to be her best.

“I’m very passionate about what I do. I love what I do, I wake up every day and I pinch myself, I’ve got the best job in the world. I’ve learned an enormous amount and I was probably quite naive at the beginning whereas now I know much more about the industry, I’ve learned so much. I was very aware at the beginning the preconceptions that people would have because of where I came from, but I’ve always been very focused and very honest,” said Beckham.

There is no official launch date for Beckham’s YouTube channel.