Bella Hadid Shows Off Abs & Legs In Crop Top And Mini Skirt As She Heads To Tokyo

Bella Hadid is waving goodbye to Malaysia in true beauty-queen style. The model took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself rocking a shiny sexy outfit in Kuala Lumpur at 5 a.m. as she prepared for the day’s duties.

The brunette bombshell looked sensational in a sparkly crop top and matching silver mini skirt, completed with a silver boyfriend blazer and super glitzy knee-high silver boots. Bella was dressed to impress as she headed for her appearance at a Tag Heuer event, which took place at The Gardens Mall in the Malaysian capital. She wore her hair partially up in a bun for the occasion and looked all smiles as she greeted her fans, who anxiously waited for her to arrive.

The 22-year-old is an ambassador for the Swiss watch company, and following her meet and greet event, she also attended a Tag Heuer party later that evening, in which she was spotted putting on a busty display in a tiny corset and a colorful and voluminous skirt, which accentuated her waist. Bella also shared pictures of herself mingling with her fans as she posed for the cameras, and even captioned one of the snaps “Truly overwhelmed with the love from Kuala Lumpur today… I’m so grateful for all of you here who support me. I feel so lucky to meet every one of your beautiful faces, from the very bottom of my heart!”

But as her Malaysian trip comes to an end, Gigi Hadid’s youngest sister took to her Instagram stories to let her followers know that she was on her way to Tokyo, Japan. Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model know that she is a big fan of junk food, which she once again proved by sharing a selfie of herself holding several packs of chips alongside the caption “travel in style” and later in the day posting a picture of a McDonald’s meal.

Before landing in Kuala Lumpur, Bella was in the United Arab Emirates, where she not only went and supported her beau, The Weeknd, at one of his shows, but also managed to catch up with family members. In one of her Instagram posts from that night, Bella said: “Truly such a special night. I only get to see my beautiful cousin Reema and nieces Salma & Aya when I’m in Dubai, and they drove up for the show in Abu Dhabi. made my whole year, I feel so lucky! Such a great show baby in one of my favorite places in the [world].”