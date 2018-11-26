WWE Spoilers: Open Challenge To Be Issued For Intercontinental Title On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Seth Rollins is issuing an open challenge tonight, but we all know what is going to happen.

The next big pay-per-view (PPV) event is just under three weeks away, but that leaves a lot of time for shocking things to happen before TLC. Tonight, the next episode of Monday Night Raw will take place and it is going to be filled with action from start to finish. One of the biggest happenings will be Seth Rollins issuing an open challenge for his WWE Intercontinental Championship, but many fans already have an idea as to what will happen.

A lot has happened in the last few weeks and that is especially true for the implosion of The Shield. First, Roman Reigns revealed his battle with Leukemia was back and he had to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship, and then, Dean Ambrose turned on Rollins to completely dissolve the brotherhood.

Inquisitr recently reported that WWE is expected to continue using Reigns’ illness as a part of the storyline feud between Rollins and Ambrose.

At TLC, Ambrose will take on Rollins and challenge him for the Intercontinental Title, but what if “The Architect” no longer has it in his possession? Rollins doesn’t like sitting around and doing nothing, but he’s going to make sure to keep a watchful eye out for Ambrose at all times.

Rollins to issue an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw

On Sunday, Rollins took to Twitter to bring back the “Intercontinental Title Open Challenge” to Monday Night Raw.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself…so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

It didn’t take long for numerous WWE superstars to speak out and let the world know that they would be happy to answer the challenge.

Braun Strowman out of action; Corbin to battle Balor on Raw

Last week, Braun Strowman was attacked on Raw and ended up needing elbow surgery which will keep him out of the ring for a little while. Due to his being gone, Baron Corbin will need to step into the ring against Finn Balor and hope he can take down the man sometimes known as “The Demon.”

“The Facebreaker” awaits The Baddest Woman on the Planet

Nia Jax took care of SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch before Survivor Series, but she may have even bigger obstacles in her way now. Jax will face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at TLC, but it’s only a matter of time until the two cross paths.

Roode & Gable get their Raw Tag Team Title opportunity vs. AOP

On the last episode of Raw, the Authors of Pain were shocked by the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, but it was a victory in a non-title match. This week, the glorious tag team will try and pick up another big win which would come with the Raw Tag Team Titles.

WWE

Elias walks into a showdown with “The All Mighty”

Even though Lio Rush took an interest in the IC Title open challenge, Bobby Lashley is already going to have his hands full with a match against Elias. These two have been at odds for weeks, and now, they will get the chance for a one-on-one battle. Well, that is if Lio Rush chooses not to get involved again.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will have a lot going on and it is all leading up to the TLC pay-per-view in a couple of weeks. There will be plenty of build-up for that, but all of the WWE Universe will have their eyes on Seth Rollins’ “Intercontinental Title Open Challenge” and if Dean Ambrose will choose to show his face.