‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victoria Threatens Tessa

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 26, brings Thanksgiving to a close in Genoa City as Victoria threatens Tessa. Plus, Kerry shocks Jack and Phyllis shocks Sharon.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ambushed Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) in her apartment. Vicky told Tessa that she knows that Tessa blackmailed the Fab Four. While Tessa initially attempted to deny it, Victoria refused to let her. Ultimately, Victoria drew upon her training from Victor (Eric Braeden) and explained to Tessa exactly how she would frame her for murdering J.T.

Plus, while Tessa felt that she had her backup money and the video in her teddy bear, Victoria shocked her by ripping the bear open and removing both the flash drive and the money. Then, Victoria wanted Tessa to tell her what she did with J.T.’s body, but Tessa had no idea what Victoria was talking about. This means that the Fab Four still have a massive problem — because somebody else must have moved the body. It also means that somebody else knows what they did. Now what?

Meanwhile, after a wonderful evening of wine and life stories, Jack (Peter Bergman) was confused that Kerry (Alice Hunter) left while he went to get more wine. Kerry sent a text and disappeared suddenly. Jack arrived, back with a bottle of wine, to an empty room and a text which explained that Kerry had an early morning the next day. None of that fit with their flirting and toasting and sharing — so now Jack is confused.

Today on #YR, Jack invites a surprise guest to Thanksgiving and Mia and Lola call a truce. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/7aEIfNHT2m — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 24, 2018

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) complained to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she gave up everything in Miami to come to him in Genoa City. However, Rey insinuated that perhaps Mia showed up for Arturo (Jason Canela). At that, Mia admitted that she brought Arturo into things to provoke Rey to fight for her. Rey began kissing her, but Mia put a halt to things before they went too far. She realized that sleeping together wouldn’t solve their issues.

They talked things out, and Rey admitted that he’s still worried that Mia wants Arturo. Their discussion ended with an embrace, and Mia and Rey seemed ready to work on their relationship.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) stopped by Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) to drop off something for Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) — and she caught Nick with his shirt off. Just as Sharon mentioned that she must have interrupted him, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) walked into the scene wearing nothing but a t-shirt. She was talking about getting her things out of storage, and Sharon realized what she had interrupted — Phyllis and Nick living together. After Sharon left, Phyllis didn’t appreciate Nick’s attitude about the way Sharon found out, and according to the Inquisitr, it causes a crack in their relationship.

Later, Sharon and Billy (Jason Thompson) commiserated over the “losers” in their busted relationships — Nick and Phyllis. Then, Victoria told Sharon that Tessa had no clue where J.T.’s body was moved.