The brand is facing a great deal of backlash in China and boycotts have been launched

First lady Melania Trump is sticking with one of her favorite design teams, Dolce & Gabbana, despite the brand’s latest controversy. In fact, even though Trump was briefed on the latest race issues in China, she wore head to toe Dolce & Gabbana for her official Thanksgiving event.

Hollywood Life says that Dolce & Gabbana have dealt with a lot of backlash and cancellations of events since launching a new ad campaign in China that many think is racist. But Melania thinks that the claims of racism are a lot of fuss over nothing, and she’s been a fan of their clothing for a long time.

“Melania has always been a huge fan of Dolce & Gabbana, she absolutely loves their clothes and likes both designers Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] personally.”

The first lady was briefed on the boycotts and backlash, but sources say she isn’t concerned and wanted to show them her support.

“Of course Melania was aware of the racism controversy, but as far as she’s concerned it was a big fuss over nothing, they apologized, people should just move on and get over it.”

The source adds that Trump is very concerned about her appearance and the D&G clothing fits her well.

“Melania puts a lot of thought into everything she wears, so it was no accident that she purposely chose to wear a Dolce & Gabbana dress — especially as she has worn it previously — she did so as an act of solidarity and support for D & G.”

Melania Trump Purposely Wore Dolce & Gabbana For Thanksgiving But Doesn’t Get ‘Racism’ Backlash https://t.co/FQ2nLx9nIL — JG (@JOHNGRACETEN) November 25, 2018

Both Dolce & Gabbana apologized for what they are now calling a PR misstep; initially Gabbana suggested they had been hacked, according to Foot Wear News. But many viewers in China found the ad campaign disrespectful, saying that D&G clothing is expensive, and people won’t be insulted and then spend hard-earned money with a company that has disrespected them.

The ad campaign showed all Chinese models struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks. Twitter exploded and not just from a Chinese audience.

“Orientalism is expressed so explicitly in this ad. It’s very offensive to portrait all Chinese ppl in such a stereotypical way.”

In response, the men recorded an apology video and posted it on their Twitter account. They expressed their sorrow and say nothing like this will ever happen again.

“Over the past few days, we have thought long and hard with great sadness about everything that has happened and what we have caused in your country and we are very sorry. We have always been in love with China. We’ve visited it and seen many of its cities. We love your culture and we certainly have much to learn. That is why we are sorry if we made mistakes in the way we expressed ourselves.”

A source close to Trump says that Melania believes that people take offense too easily.

“Meanwhile, Melania definitely got a kick out of wearing the dress and the reaction from the liberal media — it definitely appealed to her sense of humor.”