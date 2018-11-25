New Book Claims Trump Has ‘Enemies’ Within Administration Who Attack It ‘With A Thousand Cuts’

An upcoming book written by two of President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters and advisers alleges that there are several officials within his administration who work behind the scenes to conspire against him and “undermine” his presidency.

Citing an advance copy of Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie’s upcoming book, Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State is Undermining the Presidency, the Washington Post wrote that the authors painted a “dark and, at times, conspiratorial portrait” of the Trump presidency, suggesting that several of the president’s appointees formed a “resistance” against his administration at some point during his time in office. These officials were referred to in the book as “embedded enemies” and “swamp creatures” that can “attack the administration with a thousand cuts.”

“They do this in complete disregard to the millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump,” Lewandowski and Bossie wrote, as quoted by the Washington Post.

“They do it only for their own ends. There are far too many people in the deep reaches of the federal government who harbor as deep a hatred of Trump as does anyone from the Clinton/Obama cabal. The thing is, they get away with it when no one is looking.”

According to the Washington Post, Lewandowski and Bossie are not directly connected to the Trump administration, but are among the president’s self-styled “outside protectors,” having previously served as his campaign manager and deputy campaign manager respectively. The publication added that the two authors have continued to support Trump this year by accompanying him on campaign trips and still enjoy close friendships with him. However, it was also noted that Lewandowski and Bossie have nonetheless aroused suspicion among certain White House advisers, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, who reportedly “worry about them influencing the president.”

Aside from the above allegations about Trump’s “embedded enemies,” Lewandowski and Bossie included a “friendly interview” they had with the president in September, where Trump spent a good amount of time taking shots at the media and referred to fake news as the “greatest enemy” of the United States. Per the Washington Post, the authors also referred to Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as “rats,” and made similarly unflattering comments about several ex-White House officials, including former press secretary Sean Spicer, former deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, and former staff secretary Rob Porter.

“The narrative reads in part like Trump’s Twitter grievances in book form,” the Washington Post remarked.

In a separate preview of Trump’s Enemies, the Daily Mail shared more excerpts from the upcoming book, focusing on a three-hour meeting Trump had with his predecessor, Barack Obama, at the Oval Office. The meeting reportedly took place before Trump took office, and as Lewandowski and Bossie recalled, Obama warned Trump about a few things, suggesting that North Korea could be the United States’ “single biggest national security threat,” and that Trump shouldn’t hire Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

“We even toyed with the notion that Obama had simply been trying to get into Trump’s head, thinking he could put our administration on its heels early out of spite,” Lewandowski and Bossie alleged.

As noted by the Washington Post, Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State is Undermining the Presidency is set to be released on Tuesday. The 288-page title is the second book Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie wrote about the Trump administration, following last year’s Let Trump Be Trump, a memoir that documented both men’s experiences working for the Trump campaign.