‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: A Disturbing Event Derails Curtis And Jordan’s Honeymoon

What happens to keep the Ashfords from going on their honeymoon?

Curtis and Jordan are finally getting hitched this week on General Hospital. They are having their dream wedding despite the fact that Aunt Stella refuses to attend. The bride has her friends surrounding her and she is happy. The good thing is that she will indeed marry Curtis without any incident. However, their newly wedded bliss may have to wait a while longer.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be something disturbing that happens in Port Charles right about the time that Jordan and Curtis are ready to start their new life together. According to SheKnows Soaps, Curtis brings bad news the first week of December. That’s when Jordan is expected to dive headfirst into an important case. In fact, she will be almost obsessed by it.

This certainly sounds like it could have something to do with Ryan Chamberlain, the serial killer who has been running around Port Charles pretending to be his twin brother. He has already killed Mary Pat on Halloween. Is he ready to strike again?

If this is the case that derails Jordan and Curtis’ honeymoon, it almost sounds like it will hit close to home. Meaning that the bad news is something that Jordan feels so strongly about that it has her working day and night to solve the case. Chase is also expected to be working diligently on it.

More General Hospital spoilers indicates that both Jordan and Chase will get leads that may just help to break the case that they are working on. Chase has been trying to figure out who killed Mary Pat. Jordan is working on this new development. This could all be related, thanks to Ryan.

Kevin’s twin brother is on the loose and no one even has a clue. The residents of Port Charles have all been rubbing elbows closely with the serial killer, which means that anyone could fall prey to him. It sounds like he strikes again. Hopefully it’s not someone who is a fixture on the ABC soap. Now that Ryan is obsessing over Ava Jerome, anyone who has had a beef with her, which is pretty much everyone in town, is in extreme danger.

Jordan will forgo her honeymoon for now. This case will have her spending more time at the PCPD than with her new husband. At least the wedding goes off without a hitch, but the start of their new life together isn’t what they both expected.

The last week of November on General Hospital may prove to be a disturbing one. Keep watching to find out what happens to keep Jordan from honeymooning with her beau.