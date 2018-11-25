After Kim Porter’s Funeral, Diddy Shares Touching Video Of Her That Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his children have said goodbye to Kim Porter but that hasn’t made their loss any easier. Following the funeral service, the Bad Boy CEO took to Instagram with an intimate video of the mother of four with her 11-year-old twin daughters and Diddy’s 12-year-old daughter, Chance.

In the video, Kim Porter could be seen standing in the ocean playing in the water with the girls. At one point in the video, she stops and kisses one of the twins. The sunset in the background makes the video a memorable moment Diddy and his girls will likely replay for many years to come. With the video of Kim Porter, Diddy wrote, “The truest definition of a MOTHER #KimPorter”

Almost immediately after Diddy shared the candid clip, it began circulating on social media. In less than five hours, the video received more than one million likes and fans from all around the world commented to offer their condolences to Diddy and Kim Porter’s children.

Check out the video below:

The latest news about Kim Porter’s candid video follows a string of reports about Kim Porter’s death and her funeral held today at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, GA. The former model’s body was shipped from California to Georgia so she could be buried near her mother who passed in 2014. A number of celebrities including Pastor TD Jakes, Faith Evans, Tichina Arnold, and Kimora Lee were among those who attended the funeral. It has been reported that Mary J. Blige and Kim Porter’s ex Al B. Sure also spoke during the funeral. With the support of both of his fathers, Al B. Sure and Diddy, Kim Porter’s oldest son, Quincy Brown, also spoke during the service, reports People magazine. Sadly, the 27-year-old began to cry while speaking of his mother. After the service, Kim Porter was buried in Evergreen Memorial Park near her mother, Sarah T. Porter.

While Diddy and Kim Porter’s children have been making headlines all week, her other family members have managed to stay out of the limelight. But on Friday, November 22, her father released a statement on behalf of her family.

“As I reflect on my time with my beautiful daughter, I treasure the last few years I spent living in Los Angeles to be with Kim and the children,” her father said in a release Friday. “It was a blessing to be able to have that special bond with all my grandchildren and experience their day to day life and activities.l Kim was a great mom and her spirit continues to radiate through her children.”