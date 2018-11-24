Fred Savage Is The Latest Familiar Face To Turn Up On ‘The Conners’

The ABC veteran directed the upcoming episode of the 'Roseanne' spinoff, but will he make a cameo, too?

The Conners is rolling out the red carpet for another famous face. ABC veteran Fred Savage will serve as the director for the upcoming episode of the Roseanne spinoff, titled “One Flew Over the Conner’s Nest.”

But the Wonder Years alum is also all over the sneak peek photos for the episode that have been posted by ABC, despite the fact that he has not been announced an official guest star on the spinoff sitcom.

According to Broadway World, the synopsis for the “One Flew Over the Conner’s Nest” episode reads: “With Mark and Mary’s help, Jackie convinces Dan to build a chicken coop in the backyard so the family can eat organic eggs, but from a bird’s-eye view, it appears that she may have ulterior motives. Becky meets with Andrea for the first time since the surrogacy mishap, and Darlene is forced to deal with a sleazy customer at her casino job.”

In photos posted on ABC’s press site, Fred Savage is looking very businesslike in a suit and tie while talking to several members of the Conner family in their kitchen. Savage is also shown in scenes set in the casino alongside Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and her new newspaper boss, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

Eric McCandless / ABC

Fred Savage is the latest ’80s star to turn up at The Conners. From 1988 to 1993, the former child actor starred as Kevin Arnold on The Wonder Years. In addition to Savage, another ’80s star, Married With Children‘s Katey Sagal, will also guest star on an upcoming episode of The Conners, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. And fans of The Conners have already seen the ultimate ’80s star—Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick— as a guest star on the ABC spinoff, playing Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) love interest, Peter.

Indeed, The Conners has already boasted an impressive guest star list, something that fired matriarch Roseanne Barr had hoped for when the original series was picked up for a second season earlier this year.

When Roseanne was renewed for a second season in March, Roseanne Barr told Entertainment Tonight that she planned to “go hard” to get guest stars for season 2, and she teased that the Conner matriarch’s profession could open the door for some great guest stars.

“We’re gonna hit ’em all up,” Roseanne told ET. “We’re gonna go hard on big stars ’cause you know, Roseanne drives an Uber. So I’m going to try to get a lot of stars on as passengers.”

In addition to Fred Savage’s star power, the “One Flew Over the Conner’s Nest” episode of The Conners also marks the return of former Roseanne star Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2) as Andrea and Natalie West as Crystal.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.