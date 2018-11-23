John-David Duggar’s ‘Creepy’ Wedding Vows To Wife Abbie Burnett, Per ‘In Touch’

Fans were thrilled to learn of the courtship and marriage of perpetual Duggar bachelor John-David to Abbie Grace Burnett. For those who chose to watch TLC’s webisodes of the event, watching Duggar recite his handwritten vows to his soon-to-be Mrs. had a creepy slant.

The couple, who wed on Sunday, November 4, was showcased in a series of clips that provided much juicy material for fans of the family’s television series Counting On. But it was one part of the couple’s actual wedding that creeped viewers out, according to In Touch.

During his personalized vows to Abbie Duggar, John-David vowed to kiss her at the most “inopportune times” and when she “least expects it.”

While that seems adorable for a younger couple, John-David is 28-years-old and his declaration of affection was something that should have likely been kept private between the two, not stated in a church filled with their family and friends.

Reading from a handwritten letter, John-David promised to respect and lead Abbie, giving himself wholly to her and staying faithful and then, he dropped the bombshell.

“I purpose to kiss you when you least expect it at the most inopportune times and in the most random places we may be in the world just because I love you so much,” said John-David in the clip.

Still, in keeping with the Duggar clan’s displays of public affection, his admission likely drew applause from those in attendance.

Remember, this statement comes from a young man who was raised in a family where women are told to always be “joyfully available” to their husbands, even when they aren’t “in the mood.”

Back in 2015, Michelle Duggar added a now-infamous blog post to the family’s official page where she shared some marriage advice given to her from her friend Gala for newlyweds.

Remember, this is from a couple who have 19 kids and eschew any form of birth control, allowing God to dictate how many children they would have.

“You are the only one who can meet that special need that he has in his life for intimacy. You’re it. You’re the only one,” said Duggar in the post. “So don’t forget that, that he needs you. And so be available, and not just available, but be joyfully available for him.”

“Smile and be willing to say, ‘Yes, sweetie I am here for you,’ no matter what, even though you may be exhausted and big pregnant and you may not feel like he feels. ‘I’m still here for you and I’m going to meet that need because I know it’s a need for you.'”

John-David and Abbie’s wedding will air on TLC’s Counting On November 27.