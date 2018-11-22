Tom Brady Chooses Mark Wahlberg To Play Him In A Movie

Brady says he'd opt to go with his Boston born pal and keep the role in New England.

If Hollywood were to produce a film on the life of Tom Brady it would likely feature an actor that fits his stature as a lanky 6’4″ athlete who could totally double as a model or corporate executive. If the choice were left up to Brady himself, however, moviegoers would have to adjust their expectations a bit. According to Sports Illustrated the legendary NFL quarterback sees no one but Mark Wahlberg playing the role.

During his weekly appearance on the Westwood One Sports radio show on Wednesday, November 21, an inquiry into who might bring Brady’s story to life on the big screen was raised. Seeing how it was a special episode that paid tribute to the uniformed men and women who took on the recent wildfires in Brady’s native California, the question included a caveat that required the actor to have starred as a firefighter. “I’m going with Mark Wahlberg,” he replied without missing a beat.

Brady then proceeded to elaborate on why he’d go with the 5’8″ muscle-bound Wahlberg brother, stating, “A Boston legend (from) Dorchester – one of the, you know, just ‘grind it out’ kind of guys. So, he’d be my choice.”

Fans will recall Wahlberg channeling a no-nonsense firefighter in his role as Tommy in director David O. Russell’s 2004 flick “I Heart Huckabees.” Per IMDb, he’s also had a chance to work alongside Brady when they got together for “Ted 2” and a once more for an episode of “Entourage” that saw them co-starring with one another.

During an interview that he did on the Today show while promoting the release of “Ted 2,” Wahlberg opened up about his relationship with Brady. While reflecting on what a coincidence it was that they’d wind up performing together years after Brady visited him on the set of the original “Ted,” Wahlberg revealed that he had by that point already sustained a friendship with the perennial Super Bowl winner for some time.

Brady has also been public about the brotherhood he shares with Wahlberg. By 2015 he had been living in Massachusetts for 15 years. It is where he reared his children and build a family life with wife Gisele Bündchen. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight in October of that year, he confessed that as a West Coast transplant, he occasionally found himself depending on guys like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Wahlberg for some hometown camaraderie.

“There’s a lot of roots in Boston, so [those] guys in particular, I’ve gotten to know over the years and they’re all friends,” Brady told ET. “They believe in what we’re doing, and it’s great to have such great support from all those guys.”