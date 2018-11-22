‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, November 26: Taylor Fears Bill’s Wrath, Liam Notes Brooke’s Faith In His Dad

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 26 reveal that Taylor Hayes (Heather Tom) is back for the holidays, but it seems as if she’s not in a festive mood. In fact, Highlight Hollywood notes that Taylor’s memories are still haunting her. In the meantime, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) notices that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a new perspective on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Liam & Brooke Discuss The New Dollar Bill

Bill really hurt Liam this year, but even he is coming round to the improved version of his father. Last week he remarked that the only reason that Bill could have hurt him so much is because he loved him in the first place. Liam and Brooke will have a conversation about Bill.

Both Liam and Brooke are impressed by the fact that Bill could forgive Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) transgressions and move on. In the last few weeks, Bill had two solid opportunities to put Ridge in prison and he declined to do so. Could he really have changed for the better?

Liam Admires Brooke’s Faith In Bill

In fact, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke really believes that Bill has turned over a new leaf. As far as she is concerned, when he woke up in the hospital room after he fell off the balcony, Bill had a real change of heart.

To her, this was confirmed three times. First, he handed over his sword necklace and declared that he wanted to change. Then, when he said that it wasn’t Ridge or Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) fault that he fell off the balcony, and finally when he didn’t call the cops on the dressmaker and the judge. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will note that Brooke really has faith that Bill has really changed his ways.

Taylor Hayes Fears Bill Spencer’s Wrath

Very few people know who shot Bill earlier this year. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill know that it was Taylor Hayes who put him in hospital. Although the media mogul said that he would never reveal who pulled the trigger, Taylor was afraid that he would go to cops.

Taylor is back and it seems she is still guilt-ridden about the crime that she committed earlier this year. She previously confided in Steffy that she was receiving therapy so that she could cope with her anxiety about the incident.

Taylor continues to be plagued with the memory of her misdeeds. She will return to Los Angeles and express that she fears that Bill may come for her at any moment. She fears that he will call the cops in a moment of vengeful anger.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS