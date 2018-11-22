‘RHOC’s’ Kelly Dodd Says That Her Being Accused Of Drug Use Has Caused Her Daughter To Suffer

The reality star says that accusations saying she uses cocaine has made life very difficult for her 12-year-old daughter.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is putting to rest any claims that she is or has ever been a drug user. According to People, the 43-year-old reality star spoke out to defend her name on Wednesday. Her statements come just two days after a preview of Sunday’s episode of RHOC was released in which Vicki Gunvalson is heard suggesting that Dodd is a cocaine user. The accusation followed after a heated back and forth between the pair got out of control. Her co-stars sitting open-mouthed, Dodd was quick to deny Gunvalson’s claims. Nevertheless, the reality star believes that some of the damage that has been done to her reputation is irreparable.

Dodd claims she’d never even considered trying drugs, having witnessed it destroy people around her. She has always been careful to emphasize the dangers of drugs to her 12-year-old daughter Jolie. “It’s been really horrible,” an emotional Dodd says. “I don’t do drugs. I don’t do cocaine. I’ve seen it ruin families, I’ve seen it affect people close to me. I’m constantly telling my daughter Jolie to avoid drugs I can’t stress it enough to her. ‘Don’t do drugs. Don’t even try it. Don’t succumb to peer pressure.’ I’m very hardcore about it. But by Vicki saying that there are all these people out there believing it. Now it’s out there in the universe. You don’t think people are going to be like, ‘Maybe she does do it?'” Dodd adds. “This is my life. This is my name. It’s like character assassination. It’s really hurt me.”

As much as this betrayal by someone who was once her friend stings, Dodd is most upset that the rumor has impacted her daughter’s life. Jolie has been coming home from school in tears, upset over what her classmates are saying about her mother. While Jolie doesn’t watch her mother’s show, she’s seen what people are saying on social media.

Dodd says her daughter attends a conservative Catholic school, and many of Jolie’s friends’ moms enjoy watching the show. She is now afraid her friends won’t be permitted by their parents to visit her house due to the vicious rumors. “My daughter doesn’t watch the show, but she reads social media,” Dodd explains. “She’s seen what people are saying and it upsets her. I try to be a good example to my daughter. I can have sophomoric humor sometimes, but my daughter knows me. She knows I’m a good mom. I don’t want my daughter even thinking that at all.”