Emma Watson’s Message Of Support Was Nice Consolation After ‘DWTS’ Loss, Evanna Lynch Says

Evanna Lynch was hoping to win the mirrorball trophy on Monday night during the Dancing With The Stars finale, but the 27-year-old actress has spoken up about a lovely message of support she received after the surprising loss.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight Online, Lynch received a message from her former Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson.

At the finale, Lynch and her dance partner, Keo Motsepe, placed third, with Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess winning the title. Afterwards, Lynch gushed about the wonderful support she had been receiving from her fellow Hogwarts classmates, including Watson, who sent a lovely video message.

“Oh my god, it was so nice. I actually saw it before the show. It made me really be like, ‘They’ve got my back, they love me,’ and I really was walking into this and being like, ‘I’m going to let myself be fueled by love [and] that kind of friendship.'”

She also shared that she had always admired Watson as a youngster, and after getting to know her, she has been inspired by her career.

“To have her send her love and support to team KeVanna is the best thing ever,” Lynch said.

Tom Felton was another former Harry Potter cast member who offered his support to Lynch and her dance partner.

Lynch shared that she was disappointed to not have walked away from the finale clutching the mirrorball trophy, as she had been dreaming about winning it. The actress was also hoping that she would be able to help Motsepe get a win under his belt, and was sad that she was unable to achieve that.

She also explained how the competition has helped her learn to ignore the negative thoughts in her head that have often prevented her from being able to accomplish things she wanted to do.

“This transformation has [meant] now I can catch myself doing that and I can say, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,’ and, ‘That’s not going to help me learn, that’s not going to help me grow.’ And, I don’t walk around feeling so apologetic anymore,” she said.

Lynch added that Motsepe had helped tremendously with that boost in her confidence and to focus on the positive things in life instead of the negative thoughts in her head. According to Lynch, working with Motsepe is the thing she will miss the most about DWTS now that the competition is over.