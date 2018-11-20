Here’s What’s Coming — And Going — On Netflix In December 2018

With December just around the corner, the holiday season is gearing up quite nicely. For those who like to binge on Netflix over the holiday season, the approach of a new month means that there will be a healthy arrival of new content on the streaming giant. However, it also means the removal of some content as well.
So, what’s coming — and going — on Netflix in December of 2018?
Here’s a helpful list, so that viewers can know what to binge before it is gone. It may also help Netflix aficionados determine a December schedule of what to watch next.
According to USA T0day, here is the complete list of everything coming to Netflix next month.
December 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2018: #InfinityWar, #CAOS holiday special, and #Voltron's final season. https://t.co/kPH86iikVY
— Collider (@Collider) November 20, 2018
December 2
- The Lobster
December 3
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
December 4
- District 9
December 6
- Happy!: Season 1
Jennifer Aniston Is a Former Pageant Queen with a Plus-Sized Daughter in Dumplin' Trailer https://t.co/DjB485dYWO
— People (@people) November 14, 2018
December 7
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’(The Inquisitr will also have an exclusive interview with Jake Monaco — who did the musical score for this movie — prior to this film’s release.)
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
December 9
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
December 10
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11
- Vir Das: Losing It
December 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
December 13
- Wanted: Season 3
What are you most excited to watch on Netflix next month? https://t.co/40lEqoqwNi
— Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) November 20, 2018
December 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: “A Midwinter’s Tale”
- Cuckoo: Season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House: Season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos: Series 1
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Roma
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers: Season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
December 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
December 18
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Wolf (Boru)
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- Last Hope: Part 2
- Perfume(Netflix Original)
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light: Season 3
- The Casketeers
December 2018 New Netflix Releases https://t.co/yVRaHLmFJ6 pic.twitter.com/qc4K4mawGT
— What's On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 20, 2018
December 24
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians: Season 3
December 25
- Watership Down: Limited Series
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2
- You
December 28
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 anos
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
December 30
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Bah Humbug: All the Shows & Movies Leaving Netflix in December 2018 https://t.co/lQXEzDPDKL pic.twitter.com/JN6Bqn199n
— PureWow (@PureWow) November 20, 2018
Now that you have your viewing list sorted, here’s a catalog of content that will be leaving Netflix in December. So, make sure you binge everything you can before it’s gone.
According to IGN, this is what is leaving Netflix in December of 2018.
December 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Cor
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
December 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
December 7
- Trolls
December 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
i like this movie!
'Teeth' Is the Feminist Horror Classic That Men Tried to Sabotage https://t.co/n4QZYLVtt0 via @broadly
— Bee Yen (@kamoterunner) November 20, 2018
December 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
December 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
December 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
December 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
December 20
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
December 22
- Spotlight
December 25
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
December 31
- Troy
So, there you have! The full list of what is coming to — and leaving — Netflix over the next month or so.
And for those that need to know what is leaving Netflix in November, you can view the Inquisitr‘s list of content for the current month.