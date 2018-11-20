Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Was Blamed For Kate’s Brief Breakup From Prince William

William's side blamed Carole's brief blue-collar career for the differences between the two that led to their split(s).

Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole Middleton, was blamed by Prince William’s “team” for one or both (yes, there may have been more than one) of their breakups, Irish magazine Her is reporting.

As you are no doubt aware, Wills and Kate, now happily married and the parents of three adorable children, broke up for a while in the mid-aughts. Specifically, they called it quits for a few months in 2004 for reasons that have been speculated about, but for which no clear, one reason has emerged. The most likely culprit seems to be a combination of William’s Army deployments and the fact that the two were simply young, facing a lot of pressure, and trying to figure out what they wanted.

Now, two new pieces of information have come to light. First, the couple may have had a second, brief breakup in 2007. And second, says royal writer Duncan Larcombe, the reason for one or both of those breakups may have had to do with William’s people’s opinion of Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton.

As you know, royal marriages are a tricky thing. For someone in direct line to the throne, like William, to marry someone who was too “common” (for lack of a better choice of words) would have been downright scandalous. Kate, for her part, hits all the right notes: born into a monied, aristocratic family, educated at a properly established school, and so on.

But there was one small problem: Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, didn’t have the same aristocratic cachet that her daughter had. She actually worked for a living, including as a flight attendant.

That apparently didn’t sit well with some unnamed members of William’s “royal circle,” Duncan writes in his book William & Kate: The Journey.

“They used to say ‘doors to manual’ whenever they saw Kate Middleton.”

That “doors to manual” bit was apparently a reference to Carole’s career in the airline industry.

Not for nothing, Duncan doesn’t name names when it comes to who, specifically, made pointed barbs about William’s future mother-in-law, saying only that “one or two people in William’s inner circle may have that view.”

For what it’s worth, both Buckingham Palace (the “headquarters” of the entire royal family and the monarchy as a whole) and Kensington Palace (William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan’s spokespeople) have denied that Mrs. Middleton’s family background had anything to do with the couple’s breakup.

Of course, these days the couple has obviously made right (or at least, that’s the appearance they put forth to the media), so whatever ugliness may or may not have existed between the two families is now a thing of the past.