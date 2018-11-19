Paris Hilton’s Wedding To Ex-Fiance Chris Zylka ‘Was Never Going to Happen,’ Says Source

Paris Hilton’s breakup with Chris Zylka is no shocker to the people that know them, People is reporting. The news broke Monday that Hilton had ended the couple’s engagement earlier this month. She had announced their engagement on January 2 and shared that Zylka proposed in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip during New Year’s weekend with a 20-carat, $2 million ring. Though they appeared picture-perfect on social media, those that knew the couple in real life figured it was only a matter of time before the two ended things.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” said an anonymous source.

“They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents. No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

Hilton and Zylka originally planned for their wedding to be on November 11 but had postponed the date for 2019 due to their busy schedules. Hilton explained that she loved the date 11/11 as she considered it good luck, and shared that she likes to make a wish whenever the clock says 11:11. Zylka suggested they have the wedding on that day since the numbers were so special to her. Hilton thought it was a cute idea at first, but rethought the decision after looking over their schedules and realized they were “both working nonstop until like New Year’s.”

“We’re both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year,” Hilton was quoted as saying.

“With all the planning I want it to be perfect and you can’t rush something like this.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The source pointed out that the couple never actually set a new date. Another source revealed that “the relationship moved very fast” and that Hilton “realized it wasn’t right for her.” While some details for the wedding might never have gotten worked out, Hilton did pick out her dream dress that was to be custom-made. She described the dress as “iconic,” but it now appears the public may never get to see what it actually looked like.

Hilton and Zylka first met eight years ago at an Oscars party, but the two didn’t hit it off until they reconnected two years ago. Hilton announced the relationship in February of last year via Instagram. While the two didn’t work out in the long run, a source said that Hilton “wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”