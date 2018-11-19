Kylie Jenner Shares Ski Bunny Snap to Celebrate Holiday Collection Launch

Kylie Jenner’s much anticipated 2018 Holiday Collection for her popular Kylie Cosmetics line is now live. Jenner celebrated the launch today by sharing a sultry, wintry photo on Instagram. With a snowy backdrop behind her, Jenner gives her signature pouty lipped look to the camera. Jenner shows off two hues on her mouth, a darker line that frames her voluminous lips, and a lighter pink toned nude to fill it in.

Jenner shows off a bulky white fur shrug over a bright white tee. Long and wavy blonde ringlets cover her shoulders, and her hair is pulled back by red and white ski goggles — giving the entire ensemble a just-hit-the-slopes vibe.

Rosy, smoky eye makeup tops off Jenner’s stunning look, highlighting her cat-like brown eyes. The reality starlet contoured her flawless face, and the warm blush sweeping up her cheeks gives her a winter-kissed glow.

Jenner’s winter aesthetic was met with adoration by her many fans. The Instagram post racked up over 2.1 million likes over two hours.

“Omg I love this look!!!! Snow queeeeeeen,” gushed one fan.

“Snow queen or snow angel, which do you prefer,” added another fan amongst the 14,000 — and growing — comments.

As previously reported by the Inquistr, Jenner’s Holiday Collection is stacked with new colors and new products to keep her fans looking fabulous all winter long. The 2018 Holiday Collection bundle, which retails at $375, comes packed with a “Kissmas” Lip Kit, a “Snow Angel” highlighter, “Slay Bells” cream shadow, and a “Chill Baby” pressed powder palette, just to name a few.

Fans of Jenner’s popular lip sets can get a mini set of all the new shades — two velvet liquid, four matte, and two metal lipsticks — or get the larger versions in a four- piece set. That four-piece set comes with full size lip products with names such as “Snow Way Bae,” which is a pink metallic with gold glitter, “Sleigh My Name,” which is a berry shade with blue glitter, and “Better Not Pout,” a pink berry variety.

The limited edition “Chill Baby” eye shadow palette comes with 14 pressed powders in varying matte and glittery hues that — according to the Kylie Cosmetics website — can be used as standalone powders, or together to create new looks.

Also new to the Holiday Collection is a “Snow Angel” highlighter, a “Winter Kissed” blush, and “Let it Glow,” a loose highlighter that Jenner’s website promises to help you create the “perfect Kylie Glow.”

Jenner boasted on her Instagram that the 2018 Holiday Collection can be shipped worldwide.