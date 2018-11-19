Top Oversight Democrat Vows To ‘Do Anything And Everything’ To Disclose Russia Probe Findings

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee Elijah Cummings vowed in an interview broadcast Sunday to “do anything and everything” to make the findings of Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign available to the American public, the Hill reports.

According to the Maryland Democrat – who is also likely to become the next chairman of the panel – the findings of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe need to not only be presented to the United States Congress, but to the American public as well since Americans are looking for “accountability” and “transparency.”

“I would do anything and everything in my power to have the findings presented to not only to the Congress but to the people of the United States. I think it’s very important.”

Robert Mueller’s investigation has been paid for by transparency-seeking Americans, according to Elijah Cummings, so it is only natural that they expect the findings of the special counsel’s Russia probe to be made available to them. “In this last election, what the public has said is they want accountability and they want transparency. And they have paid for an investigation by one of our greatest public servants, Mr. Mueller,” Cummings concluded.

Citing defense lawyers working on the Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials, Politico reported in October this year that the special counsel’s investigation has amounted to nothing. After two years of extensive news coverage depicting coordination between official Kremlin and the Trump campaign, Robert Mueller’s supporters are in for a disappointment, according to the publication, whose sources added that Mueller’s findings will likely never even see the light of the day.

What’s been dubbed Russiagate appears to have made a comeback after this fall’s midterms, since speculation of new indictments continues to arise virtually every single day. As the Nation observed, in the week leading up to the midterms the Russia collusion disappeared from the headlines of U.S. media, and from the news cycle altogether, likely due to the fact that polls have shown that the majority of Americans are more concerned about policy and issues like healthcare and education.

“Russiagate, for all its hype, has not gone as advertised,” the outlet concluded, citing data which shows that only 0.1 percent of political ads aired in congressional races mentioned the alleged Russia collusion.

Apart from vowing to make Mueller’s findings available to the public, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee Elijah Cummings opined that the Russia probe-critical acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself.