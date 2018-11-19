Khloe Kardashian Admits To Doing Some Immature Things Upon Learning About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian is an open book when it comes to her feelings about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal earlier this year.

According to a November 18 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed via Instagram that she did some immature things the day she found out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her.

In a video from the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe reveals that she put her emotions aside so that she and Tristan could enjoy the birth of their daughter together, despite the fact that Thompson’s cheating scandal had gone public just one day prior.

“Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions. Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time. I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day,” Kardashian says in the video clip.

During some commenting back and forth with fans on social media, one Instagram user revealed that Khloe was being super mature about the entire situation, and that she would have run her boyfriend down in her car if the she were in the reality star’s shoes.

“Oh well I did [some] not so mature things the day prior,” Khloe Kardashian stated, using emojis for a knife, tears and a fist for emphasis, “but I needed to get that out of my system. Namaste all the way in the hospital,” she added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian also revealed that she will never understand why Tristan Thompson made the conscious decision to cheat on her, but that she always looks for the positive in every single situation life throws at her, adding that the greatness of life far outweighs the bad things that happen to her.

Kardashian also revealed that God has a plan, and that most things happen for a reason. She also took the high road, claiming that Thompson had learned a lot from the mistakes he’s made, and that he’s “grown” during that process, adding that the NBA player is a “beautiful” father to their daughter, True.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and went into labor with the couple’s daughter just hours later.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.