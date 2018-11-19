Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson, Says He’s Grown From Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out further about boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and she’s being brutally honest.

According to a November 18 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently posted a clip from Sunday’s all new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardahians, and got real with fans in the comment section of the post.

Fans had a lot to say to Khloe after she posted the clip, including sending her love and support, criticizing her for still being with Tristan, and asking why the NBA star cheated in the first place.

“I’ll never understand either. I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes,” Kardashian stated.

“He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all,” Khloe added of the cheating scandal.

Khloe also revealed that she chooses to find lessons in everything that happens to her, and reveals that while everyone makes mistakes in life, Tristan “has grown” from his mistake, and is a “beautiful father” to their baby girl, True.

As for Khloe Kardahian and Tristan Thompson’s future, the reality star says, “Only time will tell but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and went into labor with the couple’s daughter just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

Khloe decided to stay with Tristan and remained in Cleveland with him for months following the birth of baby True. The couple reportedly decided to work on their relationship issues, and after the NBA season ended, they moved back to L.A. together with their daughter.

However, this fall, when it came time for Thompson to return to Ohio to rejoin his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, Kardashian decided to stay behind in L.A. with her friends and famous family members. The two are currently seeing each other whenever their schedules allow, and are reportedly planning to spend Thanksgiving together in Cleveland.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.