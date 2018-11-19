Here Are The Five Most Anticipated Horror Movies Coming In 2019

It's no secret 2018 was a huge year for horror, but 2019 could be even bigger.

Movies like A Quiet Place, Hereditary, The Nun, and Halloween have all gotten impressive numbers at the box office in 2018. What’s even more interesting is that many of the horror films released this year have been critical hits as well. With Hereditary and A Quiet Place both ranking among some of the best-reviewed movies of the year, it’s becoming clear that horror is definitely a driving force in modern movies.

With 2018 drawing to a close, many may be wondering how 2019 will measure up. According to Looper, 2019 could be just as big or bigger of a year for the horror genre, as there is a veritable blizzard of new movies for fans to look forward to.

Here’s a list of five horror movies coming in 2019 that are sure to keep horror fans buzzing online for the foreseeable future.

5. The Conjuring 3

Both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 hold solid critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes, both scored well at the box office, and even gave birth to some successful spin-off movies. It’s a sure bet that the third entry to The Conjuring franchise will draw an audience. The real question is whether or not it’ll maintain the series’ status as a critical darling.

4. Pet Sematary

It’s a remake, sure, but this update on the Stephen King novel is already causing a lot of anticipation across the web. Stephen King properties are a seriously hot commodity in the world of cinema since It (2017) became the highest grossing horror movie of all time. Expect Pet Sematary to pack theaters across the country and possibly the world.

3. Zombieland 2

‘Zombieland 2’: Original Cast Returning for a 2019 Release Date https://t.co/Ii7D9bpAit via @ — ShaunH240 (@ShaunH240) November 12, 2018

One of the most anticipated sequels in horror history is definitely Zombieland 2. For nearly a decade fans have been clamoring for a follow-up and in the last quarter of 2019, they’re finally going to get it. Woody Harrelson will reprise his starring role.

2. 3 From Hell

It was a sequel no one was expecting, but Rob Zombie is bringing the Firefly clan back to the big screen in 2019. While neither House of 1000 Corpses, nor The Devil’s Rejects were particularly noteworthy in terms of box office success, they’ve both since garnered massive cult followings. 3 From Hell could very well be a huge moment in Rob Zombie’s filmmaking career.

1. It: Chapter 2

Pennywise is back, the Losers’ club is all grown up, and horror fans are rabid with anticipation for the follow up to the highest grossing horror movie of all time. It: Chapter 2 isn’t just a good bet for a major audience turnout, it’s a certainty.