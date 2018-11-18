Chrissy Teigen Says She’s ‘Extremely Protective’ Of Meghan Markle On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen explained on Twitter recently that “I am EX TREME LY protective of meghan markle despite not knowing her. I will not apologize.” This came after she reportedly told the Daily Mail a little bit about her experience working as a suitcase girl alongside Markle during a stint on Deal or No Deal. Chrissy noted that “she was lovely,” and added that “now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt.’ She’s gorgeous.”

“I love the freshness she brings, and her cookbook Together [recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire] is my only pre-order of the year. It’s beautifully done and you can tell how important it is to her. You see how she interacts with people and gets down to eye level with kids.”

And it’s true that Chrissy has publicly defended Meghan in the past. Royal fans will likely remember when the duchess’ dad, Thomas, was giving interviews left and right. At the time, he had missed out on the wedding due to a heart surgery, and was having a difficult time hearing from his daughter. The fallout was caused by Thomas accepting cash payment for some staged paparazzi photos, but the dad made things worse by further receiving compensation for interviews.

Some of the things Thomas said were deeply personal, including details about what Meghan had said in the past about wanting a child, as well as expressing his fear that he may never meet his future grandchild, detailed Us Weekly Magazine.

I am EX TREME LY protective of meghan markle despite not knowing her. I will not apologize — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2018

While Meghan’s fans sympathized with the outspoken father, Chrissy took a moment to blast the dad on Twitter.

“This guy … This guy sucks. What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing.”

That tweet garnered over 83,000 likes, with over 7,100 retweets and 2,000 comments. Meanwhile, Chrissy’s newest tweet about Meghan has over 129,000 likes, over 8,100 retweets, and 720 comments.

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, royal fans are going back and forth about different aspects of Meghan’s royal life. Some are saying that the media ought to stop interviewing their family, while others are commenting on how Doria is the only “normal” one. A serious fan even said, “Anyone who isn’t protective of Meghan is not a real American!!!!”

The Markle family drama is likely to reach new heights once the baby is born this spring. This might be especially true considering that half-sister Samantha is planning on releasing her tell-all book about the duchess around the same time Meghan is due to give birth.