NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Has ‘A Lot Left In The Tank’ And Shouldn’t Retire, Allen Iverson Says

As announced earlier this week by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, Carmelo Anthony is set to “part ways” with the team after a disappointing 10-game stint, and reports are speculating on where the 34-year-old forward may or may not play once the Rockets officially waive him. A few of Anthony’s contemporaries suggested in recent weeks that he should take stock of where he currently is in his Hall of Fame-caliber NBA career and retire from the sport. However, another former NBA star believes that “Melo” still has what it takes to play in the league, and that he shouldn’t call it quits just yet.

On Saturday, CBS Sports cited a members’ only report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, where he wrote that Anthony is “contemplating his basketball future” as his stint with the Rockets presumably draws to a close. In his report, Charania also quoted Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who believes that Anthony should keep his NBA career going despite the talk suggesting that it may be time for him to start considering retirement.

“No way Melo should retire,” said Iverson, who was teammates with Anthony from 2006 to 2008, when they both played for the Denver Nuggets.

“I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation… He’s going to find his way to adapt to the game and the best spot. I believe in him, and I know he’s strong enough. He has a strong foundation behind him as far as his family and friends. I really think he’ll be alright. I’m in Melo’s corner all the way.”

ESPN story on Carmelo Anthony, Rockets. https://t.co/VxsvMvqxkC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

Allen Iverson’s comments about Carmelo Anthony came a few days after another recent Basketball Hall of Fame inductee said the exact opposite and suggested that the former NBA scoring champion should call it a career. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tracy McGrady said on ESPN’s The Jump on Tuesday that Anthony should retire due to the “negativity” he has gone through while mostly posting career-low numbers over the last two seasons. Prior to that, Richard Jefferson, who retired earlier this year after a 17-year NBA career, also appeared on The Jump, where he made similar remarks encouraging Anthony to plan his “retirement tour.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Carmelo Anthony still has time to ponder his plans for the future, as the Houston Rockets have no immediate plans to waive him, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Citing league sources, Wojnarowski wrote on Thursday that the Rockets plan to allow Anthony and his representatives to “survey the marketplace” for a new team he could sign with, just as they have been doing over the past few days.