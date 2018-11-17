Lindsay Lohan Dons Feathered Dress On Instagram And Asks ‘Why Not Be Happy For Myself?’

Lindsay Lohan shared a new Instagram post, where she donned a feathered dress and posed in a light blue doorway. She put her left elbow up by the wall, with her right hand against the other wall. The dress has a fishnet detail throughout, and it looks like she wore a white camisole top and a black belt. There were feathers on the bottoms of the dress, which was featured several white tones. Lohan accessorized with some earrings, a necklace, and several bracelets.

The actress and entrepreneur has also been sharing some selfies lately, including one from a bathroom, where she wore a floral and low-cut top. Also, there’s been some buzz about her reps looking for endorsement work on Facebook, which was met with some negativity. Meanwhile, Page Six is reflecting on the drama, further feeding the frenzy by suggesting that the attempt was “hilarious” and “ham-fisted.” Meanwhile, publicist Tim Rush recalled when one of Lindsay’s reps offered for her to take paparazzi photos in front of a salon in exchange for a free blowout. Tim thought that Lohan “could have asked for payment, probably.”

And regardless of all of the talk about her reps’ efforts on Facebook, Lohan is likely to make a comeback with her new MTV show, Lohan Beach Club, that follows her life as she worked on opening the titular Mykonos nightclub.

After all, a clip of Lindsay doing what’s been dubbed the “Lilo dance” went viral, and even started attracting fans to the nightclub even after it had closed for the season. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of buzz the new MTV show will create for the actress, who certainly had tons of success in scripted movies.

Meanwhile, Lohan made her red carpet return for the MTV EMAs in a gold Saint Laurent minidress that cost $4,490, detailed Yahoo News. The actress even shared an Instagram video showing her taking selfies with fans from the event. She’s been out of the paparazzi’s eye for a while, considering she’s been living in Dubai as of late. Plus, she’s been busy opening nightclubs, which appear to be doing well. The actress-turned-entrepreneur seems to be entering a new phase of her legacy, and described her intentions, according to Forbes.