Prince Andrew and the York Princesses will spend Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It’s been years since Sarah Ferguson has been invited to spend Christmas with Prince Andrew, her two daughters, and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, and despite the seeming thaw during the planning and execution of Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, no invitation arrived for Christmas, 2018.

Express spoke directly to Ferguson, who stated that it’s fine that she will once again spend the Christmas holiday away from her family, as it’s been this way since she and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996. The upside, she explains is that she and the prince have been able to manage to live together as a family unit, and have a great relationship. She adds that if she has to give up her family for a week in August and December, that only seems fair.

Fergie confirmed that she would not be making the trip to Sandringham this Christmas.

“I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing.”

When asked what it’s like to not spend the Christmas holiday with your children for 22 years, Fergie was surprisingly optimistic. She says that she knows that princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are surrounded by people who love them.

“I know that Her Majesty adores my children,” she said. “So I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas.”

It is tradition for the queen to be surrounded by her family from Christmas through new years at Sandringham in Norfolk. This year, Jack Brooksbank will be added to the mix, joining Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives, as well as Prince George, and his siblings.

After the wedding of Princess Eugenie, old rifts seemed to be healed between Queen Elizabeth and Fergie, leading some friends to think that the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew might be getting back together, but Ferguson says that’s not happening.

“Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We’ve shown it. You saw it at the wedding. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairytale.”

Sarah and Andrew continued to live together initial after their separation for continuity for their children, but now she says she can’t see doing things any other way.

Both York princesses have moved out of the house, yet Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson continue to live under the same roof.