Fergie says they are still a family 'Team York.'

Since the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the public has pondered about the relationship of the bride’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who have continued to live together after their divorce years ago. Are they a couple? Will they ever remarry? Sarah Ferguson has finally spoken out on the topic and cleared some things up.

Town and Country says that the York marriage and subsequent relationship would fall under the category of “it’s complicated.” The Duke and the Duchess of York have always said that they lived together for the sake of their two daughters, but Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are both adults who no longer live at home, yet Sarah and Andrew continue to live together.

Ferguson was willing to answer a few questions about her relationship with Prince Andrew, including the most burning one: Are they a couple?

“Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We’ve shown it. You saw it at the wedding. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairytale.”

Sarah Ferguson Says She Is Divorced ‘To’ Not ‘From’ Prince Andrew https://t.co/aEUyoxsvEj pic.twitter.com/MfQuFNg9bg — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) November 12, 2018

And Ferguson added that they don’t just live in the same house, they still have afternoon tea together daily. So it’s natural that people would ask if they would ever get back together or remarry.

“So many people have asked me that, but we’re so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other’s company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairytale but that’s the way we are.”

Both Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew had plenty of wild times before they got together, so it is thought that they married because they truly were friends and that doesn’t end.

Royal expert Judi James suggests that Prince Andrew still has the warm fuzzies for Fergie.

“Andrew has been seen looking quite smitten with his ex-wife during earlier outings but he seemed intent on walking past her in the chapel without a glance or a nod… The pair did line up on the steps together as Jack and Eugenie drove off but while Andrew stood next to Jack’s mother Fergie clung to his father’s arm in a gesture of affection and mutual support.”

Fergie might deny that the two are a couple, but only time will tell if the two will ever make it official again.