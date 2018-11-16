The awkward incident has fans wondering if she was keeping tabs on Justin Bieber's ex, or if she is secretly a fan.

Hailey Baldwin briefly followed a Selena Gomez fan account, and many of her fans proceeded to have a meltdown because they thought the model was stalking her. Baldwin, who is engaged, and might be married to Justin Bieber, said that there was a perfectly innocent excuse for following the account — she did it by accident.

The social media faux pas happened when Hailey Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, hit follow on the houseofsel Instagram fan that’s dedicated to Justin Bieber’s ex. The account description says that it has interesting posts and the latest updates about the “Back To You” singer.

According to E! News, the account owner noticed that she had followed the account and wrote, “Omfg bailey appareantly [sic] followed me and unfollowed lmaoooo whaaaat??” Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, who had followed the account for the briefest of time, quickly hit unfollow.

Afterward, the account owner posted screenshots and comments on the houseofsel Instagram stories to document the encounter.

“Hailey Baldwin started following houseofsel. I don’t know what to say.”

Apparently, Baldwin direct messaged the houseofsel and apologized saying, “hey followed u by accident so sorry!”

One of the Instagram stories shows where she messaged Hailey Baldwin back.

“BTW, sorry if I offended you. Anyhow, I guess it wasn’t nice of me to share my opinions on relationship[s] and people I don’t know. Also, I don’t, and never had any hate towards u. Hope u get it.”

To which Hailey Baldwin responded back, “It’s ok. I get it:)”

Fans of the pop singer erupted after the incident, especially after the account owner said that Hailey Baldwin seemed to be “nice and sweet.” She told the fans that she shut down comments “cause y’all are going off.”

The account owner posted an answer in an Instagram post making it clear to the followers and people that direct messaged her that she never said she hated or disliked Hailey Baldwin.

She did say that she hated the whole “jailey” relationship and that it seemed to be fake. She added that she also said that she disliked it when Baldwin “shaded” the “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer.

Some fans were also left wondering if the little follow/unfollow incident wasn’t an accident at all, and that she might secretly be a fan of the pop singer. In fact, Hailey Baldwin used to tweet about “Jelena” before she got serious with Justin Bieber. Per E! News, she was reported to have tweeted the following back in 2012.

“I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a highly-publicized on-and-off relationship until they broke up for good in March. After Gomez was recently hospitalized for recent health problems and emotional issues, a source close to Bieber said that he will always care about the singer. The source told People, “It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well.”