‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, November 15: Bill Has Mercy On Ridge & McMullen, And Gives Brooke The Credit

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, November 15 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Judge McMullen (Joe Lando), Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher), and Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) about how losing custody of Will (Finnegan George) affected him. According to She Knows Soaps, Bill informed Judge McMullen and Ridge that he wouldn’t press charges against them because he really has changed. The only thing that he wanted was Will’s custody agreement altered. Katie agreed, and McMullen said that he would make it happen. Brooke thanked Bill for showing mercy and forced Ridge to thank him as well.

At Forrester Creations, Bill’s sons spent some quality time together. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) talked about how strange it felt to be working at Forrester. They noted that their father could always leave Spencer Publications to Will. Just then, Will entered with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). The boy enthused about having his aunt around and the fact that he could now visit his dad whenever he wished. He said that things were back to normal and the older brothers were glad for Will. Liam and Wyatt impressed upon him that Bill loves him and would do anything for him.

After Bill told everyone that he would not press charges against Ridge or McMullen, they left the room. However, he asked Brooke to stay behind. Ridge didn’t want to leave his wife alone with Bill, but Brooke opined that in light of everything that occurred, Ridge should respect Bill’s wishes. When Ridge left, Brooke made a point of thanking Bill again for being merciful toward her husband and the judge. In turn, Bill thanked her for being there for him during the custody battle. Bill said that he didn’t hurt Ridge or the judge because he knew that it would affect her. He said that he never wanted to hurt Brooke again and that she was the reason that he had changed.

When Katie and Thorne returned to Forrester Creations, the Spencer brothers told Katie and Thorne that Will seemed happier. Katie told a shocked Wyatt and Liam about what had taken place at Spencer Publications, and that Will would be spending more time with Bill. She told Wyatt and Liam that she and Bill were going to share custody of Will again.

