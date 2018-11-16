Joe Amabile Announces Return To Chicago, Fans Freak Out Over Relationship Status With Kendall Long

Joe Amabile was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars after a run with Jenna Johnson, and he was reportedly relieved that the show was over for him, detailed the Inquisitr. And now, it looks like Joe isn’t wasting any time getting back to Chicago. He announced on his Instagram that he has a “Few days left in Cali and then back to the Chicago snow.”

The photo that accompanied the captions showed him and girlfriend Kendall lounging on a tan couch. One fan said, “You can’t leave her!” while someone else told him to “Stay in Cali.” Lots of people wanted to know why he’s leaving, while someone else asked him, “How many seats will you book? Round trip?”

The Bachelor in Paradise couple became a fan favorite couple, and the two spend lots of time posting cute photos of themselves on social media. Of course, not too many personal details about their relationship have been revealed, but from the looks of the comments, it doesn’t look like many fans were expecting Joe to take off so soon.

Meanwhile, Kendall has since shared a photo of herself modeling a white shirt with the words “A La Folie,” captioning it “To madness.” One fan left a comment with the following question.

“We’re giving Joe a hard time on his post about heading back to Chicago. Maybe we should be bugging you too. The nosy women of America….well mostly me…. would love to know if there are any plans to be back together after Thanksgiving. Just sayin’!!!!!”

Of course, it’s the holiday season, as the fan pointed out, and Joe could be making a trip back to see family. He didn’t really say in his post though, and it’s caused tons of speculation.

Amabile’s appearance on DWTS was a good boost for him and Kendall, considering that it gave him some official business to tend to in Los Angeles, where Long lives. The happy couple appeared to spend lots of time together, with Kendall often sharing not just posts, but also tons of stories of their silly adventures.

At the same time, Joe was pushed to his limits during his appearance on DWTS as a contestant with no prior experience. The judges were harsh with him time and time again, which prompted Jenna to defend him publicly on different occasions. Bachelor Nation showed up every week to encourage Joe, however, and he made it all the way to the semi-finals.