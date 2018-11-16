Apple To Partner With A24 Films, As It Expands Into The Movie Industry

After making a name for itself with barrage of highly-successful independent films, A24 Films has made a name for itself as a heavy-hitter among critics and fans alike. It received Oscar gold when the movie Moonlight took home the Academy Award for best picture in 2017. In 2018 the A24-produced dramedy Ladybird also received top recognition in the best picture category, but ultimately lost to the Guillermo del Toro horror/romance The Shape of Water.

Since that time, A24 has show no signs of slowing down, with hits like Hereditary becoming their biggest box office success to date and generating Oscar-buzz for actress Toni Collette. As time passes, many have been left wondering how far A24 will go in the movie industry and whether or not they will be able to compete with film giants like Warner Bros., or even the Walt Disney Company.

According to Variety Apple is now partnering with A24 films to assist the tech giant as they break into the world of movie-making. Rumors have abounded online that Apple was actually seeking to buy the movie studio outright, but those rumors have since been squashed as A24 has confirmed they will continue to release movies independently. Instead, the two companies are joining forces as a partnership.

A24 already has partnerships with Directv and Amazon for forthcoming content.

2018 has been the most financially successful year on record for A24 Films, taking a domestic box office total of more than $90 million. That number is up more than 77 percent from last year. The biggest contributor to A24’s impressive growth is the 2018 horror film Hereditary, which contributed approximately $45 million to the studio’s box office take.

Other movies slated to be coming from A24 in 2019 include Under The Silver Lake, Climax, Gloria Bell, and High Life.

A24 first crossed over into mainstream film with the science fiction film Ex-Machina and later performed will with critics with release of the punk rock horror movie Green Room, starring Patrick Stewart and Anton Yelchin. After their slow-burning horror film The Witch defied audience expectations and performed well at the box office, A24 became a serious competition for other horror movie outlets like Blumhouse.

Apple is currently enjoying rave reviews for their new iPad pro and recently became a trillion dollar company settin an unprecedented potential for where they can go in the world of movies and television. Rumors have also been circulating that the tech-giant is considering releasing their own line of televisions in the future.