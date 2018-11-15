‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nick Asks Phyllis A Shocking Question

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 16, bring a competition for Phyllis and Billy, and Nick has had enough, so he makes a bold move. Plus, Summer declares her intentions regarding Kyle, and Lola should probably be worried.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) find themselves competing, according to She Knows Soaps. Everything Phyllis can do, Billy can do better, and they both work hard to get the better of the other. Although Phyllis assured Nick that their power couple status isn’t just about revenge, she certainly doesn’t mind sticking it to Billy. Similarly, Billy enjoys Sharon’s company, but he enjoys aggravating Nick and Phyllis by taking her to the Jabotique launch party even more.

Summer (Hunter King) wants Kyle (Michael Mealor) now that she cannot have him. Plus, there’s the fact that Summer’s ego is bruised from Billy using her for revenge, which makes Summer more vulnerable than she typically is. However, now Summer has Lola (Sasha Calle) to contend with when it comes to Kyle. Summer probably believes she can just push Lola out of the picture, but Lola seems like she’s got a good head on her shoulders. Even at her young age, she’s started a successful business and is making a name for herself in Genoa City.

It looks like Summer must come up with something big to catch Kyle’s attention. Of course, if there’s one thing Summer knows how to do well, it is getting exactly what she wants. The question is, will Kyle succumb to her will or is what he has with Lola worth ignoring Summer’s apparent efforts to throw herself at him.

Today’s festivities were filled with glitz, glamour, and plenty of drama. ???? #YR invites you to tune in again tomorrow for the finale of this Jaboutiques party. While you wait…tell us who your favorite duo on the dance floor was! ???????? pic.twitter.com/zidROTELBj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 15, 2018

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a bold move. He’s made plenty this year, and he plans to end 2018 with a bang. He took down Victor (Eric Braeden) and started Dark Horse as a result. His transformation into Nick 2.0 caused issues with Sharon, but Phyllis absolutely adores that ruthless side of him. She admires Nick’s Victor-like quality, and she’s made no secret of it since they’ve reunited for fun since both their engagements imploded due to their cheating night together.

In that vein, Nick announces he’s entirely through with having fun with Phyllis. He’s ready for more. Nick wants Phyllis every morning and evening, so he asks her to move in with him — presumably in the house he bought for Sharon.

Check out Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap for Thursday to find out what’s happened in Genoa City.