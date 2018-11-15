Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend’ Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has reportedly said “yes” after she was spotted flashing a huge ring on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old is believed to have proposed to his long-term girlfriend after the couple was seen in London wearing matching new Cartier rings during a dinner date this week, the Daily Star reported. The duo, who have been together since 2016, welcomed their first child together just a year ago. Ronaldo met Rodriguez, 24, while he was shopping at a Gucci store where she worked.

And now, he is said to have proposed to his brunette beauty and she has already started trying on wedding dresses, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha has claimed.

“Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him and the wedding will take place, but few people know the details,” a source said.

“All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses.”

Rodriguez had previously sparked the engagement rumors when she shared an Instagram story with her followers back in April in which she appeared to be wearing the very same diamond-encrusted piece of jewelry while she blew the camera a kiss as she sat next to him in the car during a night out. The accessory was also very similar to a Cartier engagement ring that the French jewelry company shared on their Instagram page just over a month later — a post that Rodriguez liked and commented with several heart emojis. The ring is estimated to be worth nearly $800,000.

Speaking to Hello magazine two months after the birth of their daughter, Rodriguez explained that baby girl Alana Martina had strengthened her relationship with the Juventus star, who has three other children from surrogate mothers.

“It has definitely brought us closer. We’re happier together than ever,” she said.

“When we got home from hospital, he’d organized a surprise dinner, with all our nearest and dearest. I felt like the luckiest woman in the world. I have found love. We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all.”

Rodriguez has stood by her man during the sexual assault scandal that he has been engulfed in the past few months. It has recently emerged that U.S. police have reopened a 2009 investigation against Ronaldo after a woman claimed he raped her. The Portuguese player has denied all claims.