‘Big Bang Theory’ & ‘Young Sheldon’ Will Crossover This Season

The inception of Young Sheldon as a sitcom has added a lot of context to the popular and long-running show The Big Bang Theory, giving fans a look at one of the main characters, Sheldon Cooper, back in his childhood. Sheldon, who has always been quirky, suddenly makes a lot more sense — somehow without removing the quirks — when you look at the new show, which is narrated by Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon in the main show.

And according to Comic Book, fans of the shows have something else special to look forward to in the next month or so. For the first time since the start of Young Sheldon, the two shows will collide in a crossover episode on The Big Bang Theory.

The two shows, which take place 30 years apart, with Sheldon aged 10 in the spinoff series and somewhere in his 30s in the main sitcom. As a result, they’ve always been kept separate from one another, not leaving too much room for the two to crossover given the age difference. Because of this, the upcoming crossover will likely be a case of a flashback for older Sheldon, although CBS has not confirmed any details about the actual event.

Big *young* things are coming to The #BigBangTheory this December—get ready for an epic @YoungSheldon crossover for the ages! ???? pic.twitter.com/dROOa0FoyM — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) November 14, 2018

Iain Armitage, who plays the younger version of Sheldon Cooper, is not the only cast member from Young Sheldon who will be appearing in The Big Bang Theory episode. Lance Barber (Sheldon’s father George) and Montana Jordan (Sheldon’s brother Georgie) are also touted to appear.

The specific episode of The Big Bang Theory in which the crossover will occur has also not been confirmed, with CBS only sharing that it will be during the month of December.

Young Sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro spoke earlier in the year about the possibility of a crossover between the sitcoms.

“There’s no reason why we can’t keep going back and forth in this weird time portal that has been created between the two shows.”

The Big Bang Theory is set to end after Season 12 due to Parsons’ desire to move on to other projects. Despite this, he has stated he will continue to work on Young Sheldon, for which he is an executive producer and the narrator. He shared that one of the biggest things he will miss when the much-loved sitcom ends next year will be talking to Simon Helberg.