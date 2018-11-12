Beto O’Rourke Supporters Encouraged To Reuse Campaign Signs For 2020

A local Texas Democratic party office is selling stickers so that supporters can recycle their "Beto for Senate" signs.

Supporters of Democratic congressmen Beto O’Rourke are being encouraged by a local Texas Democratic party office to recycle their campaign signs from the midterm elections for a potential 2020 run, Fox News reported.

The Travis County Democratic Party has been selling stickers to make the proper edits to supporters’ “Beto for Senate” signs, changing them to instead read “Beto for 2020.” The party is selling them in sets of two — one for both sides of the sign — for $10 a pop, and have designed stickers to fit both the cardstock and plastic versions of the campaign paraphernalia.

“Upgrade your Beto sign and let him know we’re ready for his next campaign — whatever it is!” the party captioned their social media advertisements for the adhesives, which shows a photo of the stickers and the words “Good Democrats Recycle!”

“RESIST. REUSE. RECLAIM AMERICA!” it added.

O’Rourke, 46, was narrowly defeated in the Texas Senate race to incumbent GOP Senator Ted Cruz last week, but not before becoming what Fox News labeled a “national media sensation.”

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, the loss was taken fairly well by his growing number of supporters — including a horde of celebrities — as they have realized that this now frees the three-term congressman up to run for president in 2020.

“Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter shortly after the election, adding the hashtag “#Beto2020” moments later.

Tron: Legacy star Olivia Wilde felt similarly, writing “Beto 2020. Let’s do this,” in a Twitter post made to her account.

Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and…#Beto2020 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2018

“If he wants to run, he should do it,” Democratic strategist Maria Cardona told the Hill.“He now has name recognition, a widely successful fundraising operation, a young fresh face with a sprinkling of woke, a cool persona, a new perspective, he speaks Spanish and would be an exciting and upbeat candidate.”

O’Rourke, however, has shut down curious minds about a potential presidential run, saying during a town hall in McAllen, Texas, earlier last month that “it’s a definitive no” — and for an understandable reason.

“Our children are 11, they’re 10, and they’re 7 years old,” he said. “We’ve told them we’re going to take these almost two years out of our life to run this race, and then we’re devoted and committed to being a family again.”

Rep. Beto O'Rourke gives @DanaBashCNN a "definitive no" as to whether he would run for president. "I promise to you and most importantly the people of Texas that I'll serve every day of a six-year term in the United States Senate," O'Rourke said. #TexasTownHall pic.twitter.com/J3pvy8EaKd — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) October 19, 2018

O’Rourke, a former El Paso city council member, was running to become the first Democrat to win a statewide office in Texas since 1994. He received more than $70 million in donations from across the United States, which Fox News noted made the race against Ted Cruz the most expensive Senate contest in the nation’s history.

“He was able to raise an enormous amount of money and that alone separates him from the crowd,” Texas-based Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak told the Hill. “He has a bit of a star quality to him. People in Texas were mesmerized and moved by him.”

“The fact that he lost by three percent is impressive,” he added.