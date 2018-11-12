Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss With Jax Taylor On E!’s People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

The couple is looking good ahead of their 2019 wedding.

Jax Taylor and his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, attended E!’s People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, November 11. During the event, they showed off their slimmed-down frames on the red carpet.

After admittedly gaining weight while filming their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, at the end of 2016 — the Vanderpump Rules couple stunned on the red carpet with their co-stars.

“I have the most beautiful fiancé [sic] in the world, I’ve been winning every day for over 3 years in my book! Thank you for making me the man I knew I could be each and every day. I love you so much,” Taylor wrote in the caption accompanying an Instagram photo of the two of them.

Cartwright also shared a photo of the two of them on her page as she thanked Vanderpump Rules viewers for ensuring their nomination for Best Reality TV Show.

“We put everything we have into making #pumprules.. we don’t hold back and we let you guys see our REAL lives,” she said in her Instagram post. “Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful! I won’t forget this night for the rest of my life…”

Below is one of the many photos taken of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on the red carpet during last night’s People’s Choice Awards.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Last month — after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Malibu engagement in June — a source spoke to Us Weekly, claiming the Vanderpump Rules couple had moved their wedding from Malibu to Kentucky, which is where Cartwright’s family is from.

Although Taylor and Cartwright had previously said that they had always planned to wed in Kentucky, the outlet suggested that they had actually been thinking of tying the knot near where they had gotten engaged. Then, for unknown reasons, the reality stars relocated the nuptials to Cartwright’s hometown.

During an interview months prior with People magazine, Cartwright said that while her co-stars would likely be included in her upcoming nuptials, she hadn’t yet informed them of who was in — and who wasn’t.

“No one knows who’s a bridesmaid yet,” she said. “And I don’t want to say because my list is so long. I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars — don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday, December 3. The show begins at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.