Johnny Galecki Poses With His Two Favorite Women As He Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

The 'Big Bang Theory' star had a big night out with his real-life girlfriend and his TV wife.

Johnny Galecki hit the red carpet for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, and it doubled as his awards show debut with his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer. The Big Bang Theory star and his 21-year-old girlfriend made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, two months after making their relationship Instagram official, per E! News.

Galecki, 43, was dressed in a blue suit for the star-studded awards ceremony, while Meyer, 21, wore a long-sleeved dark dress and matching heels as she walked the red carpet with her man.

Meyer, a model, later posted a photo from the couple’s big night out to Instagram, captioning it with, “Peeps choice was so fun with my bae.”

Johnny Galecki went a step further by sharing a photo of himself standing with his real-life love and his TV wife, The Conners star, Sara Gilbert. Galecki, who briefly dated Gilbert when they were teen actors on Roseanne, captioned the photo by describing Meyer and Gilbert as “the two very favorite women in my life.” The CBS star credited his two loves with keeping his heart “swelling and healthy.”

The actor posted a second close-up shot of just him and Meyer. You can see Johnny Galecki’s sweet Instagram post below.

Fans of Johnny Galecki first got wind of his romance with Alaina Meyer several months ago when he posted a photo of himself hugging the young model on a beach in the Bahamas.

In September, the couple made it clear they were in a romantic relationship when Galecki shared a dreamy photo while out on a date night with Meyer. Subsequent social media posts reveal that the pair has been traveling together. Galecki and his lady love recently visited Chicago where they posed at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, then later hit the Santa Barbara Bowl before taking in a Jack White concert. Meyer has even visited her actor boyfriend on the set of The Big Bang Theory, People reports.

More recently, Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer dressed in “theme” costumes for a Halloween party. Meyer captioned an Instagram of the pair posing in their coordinating costumes with, “I loved theming with my babe.”

The new photo from the People’s Choice Awards shows that Johnny Galecki is not only smitten with girlfriend Alaina Meyer but that he maintains a close friendship with his TV wife, Sara Gilbert, whom he recently reunited with ABC’s The Conners spinoff.