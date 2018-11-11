Meghan Markle’s Personal Assistant Quits After Just 6 Months, Latest In Shocking Palace Resignations

The British monarchy has seen some huge changes in the royal staff in the past 18 months. And while one can expect a certain turnover of staff in any organization, the Palace has seen quite a few senior royal staffers quit their high-profile jobs. Meghan Markle’s personal assistant is the latest employee said to have quit employment at the Palace.

Meghan Markle’s assistant “Melissa” has quit just six months after the royal wedding. According to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the PA resigned suddenly, and it has come as a shock to the Palace. It seems as if even the obvious glitz and glamor of the position was not enough to keep the royal staffer from quitting.

“It’s a real shock. Why would she want to leave a prestigious job so soon?”

But followers of the royal family know that this is not the first shocking resignation this year. The Royal Director of Communications, Sally Osman, quit earlier this year. She will be continuing with her role until 2019. The Times also reported that Steve Kingstone, the Queen’s media secretary, resigned for a post as the communications director of the international confederation Oxfam GB.

Although Kensington Palace refused to comment on the personal assistant’s departure, Daily Mail reports that a palace source was authorized to pay tribute to Melissa, the PA who quit. The royal staffer is described in illustrious terms which beg the question as to why she has left such a prestigious job.

“Melissa is a hugely talented person. She played a pivotal role in the success of the Royal wedding and will be missed by everyone in the Royal Household.”

It is alleged that Melissa played a vital role in the time before the royal wedding which took place in May 2018. The period leading up to the wedding was a very stressful time for Duchess Meghan and Harry. Meghan’s father and sister were constantly giving interviews and talking about her to the press. In fact, days before the royal wedding, Thomas Markle pulled out of the wedding claiming that his health failed him.

Express offers some insight into a possible reason that Melissa may have resigned as the personal assistant of the Duchess of Sussex. Robert Jobson, the royal biographer of “Charles At Seventy,” wrote about how the royal staff were treated prior to the royal wedding. It is alleged that Harry was “petulant and short-tempered” with staff members during that tumultuous period.

“Raising his voice on occasion, Harry would insist: “What Meghan wants, she gets.”

However, it must be stressed that Melissa is not the only royal staffer who quit their job during the past 18 months. Hello Magazine detailed that Mark Leishman, who worked as Prince Charles and Camilla’s private secretary quit after 14 years in their service. This was followed by Sir Christopher Geidt quit in July 2017 after 15 years of service to the British monarch. It was then speculated that “Sir Christopher’s surprise departure is the first of a ‘slew’ of personnel changes at a senior level in the Royal Household.”

Samantha Cohen, Queen Elizabeth’s assistant private secretary since 2001, then resigned in September 2017. She was widely regarded as “Her Majesty’s No 3” per Royal Central. According, to The Sun, Cohen agreed to stay as Markle’s interim private secretary for six months and to help her with the transition in becoming a royal. It seems curious that Cohen was asked to stay for six months after the royal wedding, and that Melissa quit six months after starting her new role.

In March 2018, Prince William’s right-hand man, Miguel Head, announced his resignation. The palace said that William “feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel’s advice and support over the last decade.”

Just a month later, and one month before his wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s private secretary Ed Lane Fox made the announcement that he was resigning in and would “step down from his post this summer.”

Per This Is Insider, Sally Osman’s departure was discussed as early as 2017. Both Osman and Kinsgstone played crucial roles to “tame the media storm” around the royal wedding. It is reported that their positions would be merged.

Although speculations are rife about why Melissa left her job at the Palace, it seems as if she isn’t the only royal staffer who has had enough.