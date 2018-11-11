British Couple Who Have Eaten At McDonald’s Every Day For 23 Years Say Their Daily Visits Keep Them Thin

The couple said that McDonald's is like a 'second home' to them.

Contrary to the popular belief that junk food can wreak havoc to a person’s health, a British couple shocked everyone when they revealed that they have been eating at McDonald’s for 23 years and didn’t gain any weight.

According to a report by The Sun, 83-year-old Tom Jones and his 82-year-old wife, Pauline, insisted that their daily visit to the popular fast-food chain helped them maintain a slim and fit physique.

The couple revealed that they used to walk 2.5 miles from their home every day to the restaurant located at Southgate Street in the city of Bath.

According to Pauline, the couple used to go to the restaurant for a coffee at 8:30 a.m. and then go shopping in the surrounding areas. They would return to McDonald’s at around 10 a.m. to have a snack.

“We come in here seven days a week, every day,” Tom added.

“Other than when we’ve been on holiday we haven’t missed a day in 23 years.”

Providing further details about the types of meals that the couple consume at the food outlet, Tom said that he would regularly opt for a Big Mac, while his wife would try different items from the menu, depending on her mood.

Pauline also explained that the couple loves the “friendly” treatment that they get at the restaurant which kept them coming back to the same place for 23 years.

“The staff is always so helpful — we even feel like part of the building — part of the furniture. We always feel as though they know who we are and they’re so kind,” she said. “Mind you I always say thank you, and I think that goes a long way. It’s like a second home to us.”

She further said that they choose to visit the restaurant during the early morning hours because the restaurant is not very crowded at the time.

“It’s a bit hectic at dinner time,” she said and added that since she and her husband weren’t “pub people,” they value the community that they find at McDonald’s.

When asked about the notion of weight gain associated with eating junk food, Tom explained that the perception that eating at McDonald’s can make people overweight is “wrong.”

“I just want to say that all this nonsense about McDonald’s making you fat is rubbish. Look at us!”

He, however, stressed that the couple has been able to maintain an ideal body weight in their 80s because they never excluded exercises from their daily routines.

The Sun’s report further detailed that because of the couple’s regularity and dedication to McDonald’s, the Southgate Street chain owner, Paul Pearson, invited Tom and Pauline to the cake cutting ceremony of the Southgate branch’s 35th birthday on November 7.

“I’ve always had a love of Bath and I’ve always had a toe in the city. It’s a great honor to be the franchise here,” Pearson said.